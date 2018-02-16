A new heirloom

Hidden in the depths of the sea are treasures that transcend both time and style. The beauty of pearls can go well with almost any fashion ensemble – making the accessory a timeless and charming head-turner.

Pearls make a bold statement because of their timeless beauty that radiates down to all generations. Pearls never go out of style.

People have been a token of love throughout the years. During the 16th century, Prince Phillip II of Spain gave his bride, Mary, La Peregrina Pearl – a white, pear-shaped saltwater pearl. The pearl has been passed through a series of royal owners until the 1960s, when actor Richard Burton gave it to another beauty, his wife – Elizabeth Taylor.

Many other famous names have held pearls close to their hearts and many more people have passed down pearls from generation to generation as a family heirloom.

Being surrounded by the sea, the Philippines is blessed with an abundance of pearls. There are a wide variety of pearls as they come in different shapes and colors.

Some of these beauties can be found in SM’s Kultura collection. The collection reflects the country’s rich selection of pearls from beautiful freshwater gems to iridescent South Sea treasures.

