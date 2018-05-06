A new link to Davao City

Since the Cathay Pacific Group (CPG) started serving the Philippines in 1946 on its inaugural year of operations, it had expanded its services to Cebu and Clark from its main destination which is Manila.

Starting October 28, CPG will have a four-times-weekly service to Davao City, making it the fourth destination in the country, with its regional airline, Cathay Dragon, operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

“We have a rich and robust history of serving the Philippines and we are thrilled to grow our presence to Davao, our fourth destination in the country,” CPG Philippines country manager Rob Bradshaw said.

“With our renowned signature service and convenient schedule, customers will be assured of a premium experience when they travel with us. Through the efficient and passenger friendly Hong Kong hub, the world is now one step closer to our customers in Mindanao.”