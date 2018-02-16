A NEW LOOK

Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis, known for its classic work-wear and a carefree attitude to dressing, debuts its updated look in two new boutiques—in Robinsons Place Manila and Glorietta 2. Find as well the newest Spring 2018 collection, which introduces a new uniform and a mix of utility and versatility. The “sportswear” pieces move, repel water and stretch in more ways than two.

In addition to Robinsons Place Manila and Glorietta 2, find Perry Ellis at

SM North EDSA the Block, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Store North EDSA,

SM Store Makati and SM Store Mall of Asia.