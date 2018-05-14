A new perspective on homeschooling

Last Friday, I was able to attend my very first homeschooling orientation. It’s a non-committal talk for those looking into and yearning to learn more about this academic arrangement, to help them discern if its for them or not. I thought I knew all I needed about homeschooling but it turns out, I don’t.

To start with, they defined homeschooling to us. Most people think that it is simply transferring the classroom to the home and conducting one-on-one, tutorial kind of classes where the parent/s is/are the teacher/s; with the advantages of flexible time and freedom from daily “carmageddon” mornings.

However, Homeschool Global more aptly puts it as “an education where the parent creates an ideal climate for their children to achieve success—this climate consisting of a conducive home, intentional parents, a customized curriculum, a comprehensive support system and clear goals towards true success.”

It had to be worded this way in order to enlighten parents who are hesitant to jump into this education because of their questionable ability to teach and their lack of patience.

I myself became more informed that my role is not as a teacher, who in the traditional curriculum and setting is the only source of information. I, as the homeschool parent, stand as the facilitator, connecting information from various sources to my child, the learner—that freed me from worrying about geometry, trigo and statistics!

And if the world is our school—the home just being the “homeroom” —then there is an unlimited source of knowledge and information, not just books and the classroom. There is Google, which connects us to information, if we, our children included, utilized it successfully and efficiently.

Moreover, there are resource speakers, members of the community, experts on matters whom I can tap to educate our children on the specific topics, as well as places to explore and learn from through first-hand experience.

To be an effective and efficient homeschooling Mom, one is encouraged to be intentional—and not incidental. What that means is that moms must plan ahead, be resourceful and be creative in teaching. It also means reaching out to institutions and people to credibly speak on the different topics, researching on sites to visit to immerse the child in the subject an organize and create structure on how to cover all the subjects and lessons in four quarters in 10 to 12 months.

This also entails discovering what kind of a learner your child is and customizing your curriculum based on their interest so that they learn and retain better.

As for the physical set-up, the home is deemed to be the safest place for a child to live and to learn. We have been in “school” since day one, even when we think that we only start formal schooling at the age of six or seven.

The only requirement for the home to be ideal for homechooling is for it to be physically and emotionally safe for the child. If the home qualifies, you can then fix a room to be a stimulating classroom for your child.

Homeschooling has never appeared so striking to me until I realized that it is experience-based, exploration-driven and is heavy on interpersonal engagement.

With all the time we will have, I am just looking forward to help my child learn about life, the world, the creation, history (His-story) through the Bible and everything in between while connecting her to her Creator.

More than the academic learning that will take place creatively, which I am so challenged with, I am most excited to spend time with her to integrate God into all our lessons—as a response to Deuteronomy 6:6-9.

Besides, this is the “why” I want to homeschool Gummy: So that we can spend time with the Word of God – reading, reflecting, processing and applying it.

Last Sunday, in our service, I was affirmed with my decision through the testimony of our sharers, the Benitezes, who homeschool their children, with wife Andi, giving up her cake business to focus on her two boys. They show parents always have their children on top of their priority list.

Their sharing resonated in my heart this season as I decide to put my child first, above all else, next to God. It confirmed my desire to respond to Proverbs 22:6 and I can only do that if I spend more time with her, so much that I can influence her.

This week is Gummy’s last exam week. It is also the start of my serious preparation for our homeschooling. Please pray for God’s Grace to cover us daily!