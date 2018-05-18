A new threat to the market’s current situation

It was good to see on Tuesday the market’s uptick upon resumption of trading after Monday’s barangay elections.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) posted a net gain of 133.86 points, or 1.72 percent, while the All Shares index logged a net advance of 60.99 points, or 1.29 percent, as they closed at 7,885.97 and 4,770.14, respectively.

Total volume was relatively low at 995 million shares in relation to the day’s total value turnover of P8.66 billion, which means investors’ transactions largely gravitated toward higher cap stocks.

Quite good to see, too, was the change in the trading sentiment of foreign investors. They were net buyers of about P293 million, after a total buying transaction of P5.274 billion and selling transaction of P4.961 billion.

The good news about the status of our economy and the continuing disclosures of forecast-beating earnings served as incentives overall incentive for the further advance of the market.

However, the market’s budding upward direction suddenly met resistance and got threatened when it fell on Wednesday. The PSEi retreated to 7,869.56, down 16.41 points or 0.20 percent, while the All Shares index fell 15.34 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,754.80.

Total transactions also drastically dropped to only P6.38 billion or down 26.33 percent from the previous day on a trading volume equivalent to 661.03 million shares.

Looking closer at the trading results last Wednesday, the net selling activities of foreign investors’ transactions technically helped fuel the market’s fall, in addition to the fact that they also accounted for 60.9 percent of total market transactions.

On the other hand, the resurgence of geopolitical tension in the Korean peninsula apparently served as the fundamental factor that precipitated the selloff and slide of the market. Investors were spooked to hear about the sudden breakdown of the ongoing peace talks between South and North Korea and the latter’s threat to resume belligerency.

We will see how this threat will further affect the market in the following days. In the meantime, the market’s established three-year recovery trend still looks intact.

Investments of the individual players

We are now on the 11th week of the contest. It should be good to show the present composition of their stock investments to appreciate their present performance standings. (See Table 1)

Pixiu’s latest acquisitions over the last two weeks were Starmalls, Inc. (STR), Asiabest Group International, Inc. (ABG), and Rockwell Land Corporation.

These three issues have low trading volumes and irregular price movements that could prove difficult to trade when wanting to exit with ease, unless on lower-than-desired prices like her relatively older stock pick, Mabuhay Holdings Corporation (MHC). (See Table 2)

Conclusion

The new crisis in the Korean Peninsula could spoil the prospects of peace in the region, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatening to pull out of the peace talks with US President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump had high hopes for the prospective meeting, saying, “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” The new development has unfortunately put that prospect in jeopardy.

Positive internal factors, however, will also continue to impact the market. This is what most analysts recommend investors to watch closely. They claim this is more important and consider all other factors as noises in the market affecting price trends.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net