A new wave of cartoons for today’s kids

Kids are in for a treat this season as Cartoon Network unleashed the largest slate of content ever from a new wave of creators, telling stories that are relevant and reflective of today’s kids. The network is also adding more than 30 new games and apps to its mobile and web portfolio that has over 200 million worldwide downloads and now includes a series of podcasts, VR and AR experiences.

Known for its immersive storytelling, Cartoon Network is introducing the next generation of creators with series including: Owen Dennis’ mysterious and magical adventure “Infinity Train” and Diego Molano’s Latin American supernatural comedy “Victor and Valentino.”

These new series will be joining “Apple & Onion” from George Gendi and “Craig of The Creek” by Matt Burnett and Ben Levin; Julia Pott’s “Summer Camp Island” bowing this summer in the US; and “Unikitty!”, the newest series produced by Warner Bros. Animation, and based on the beloved character from The LEGO®Movie.

“It has always been in our DNA to embrace kids for who they are and build relatable worlds, stories and characters for them,” said Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang. “This moment is especially exciting because this new wave of talent naturally brings depth and interactivity to their storytelling. It is a perfect match for our audience!”

New series

“Apple & Onion:” The eponymous characters of Cartoon Network’s newest buddy comedy created by George Gendi, made their debut in a limited run last month. The show stems from the network’s global Artists Program and introduces best friends Apple and Onion who have decided to leave their hometowns to experience big city living.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Craig of the Creek:” Co-created by three-time Emmy-nominated “Steven Universe” writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Craig of the Creek follows the precocious Craig as he leads his best friends J.P. and Kelsey on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek, transforming everyday afternoons into thrilling expeditions through imaginative play.

“Infinity Train:” With a groundswell of fan support of the original short created through the Artist Program, this mystery adventure created by Owen Dennis follows a precocious young girl named Tulip who finds herself on a train full of infinite worlds and tries to find her way home. Infinity Train is slated to debut in 2019.

“Summer Camp Island:” In this wildly imaginative series based on an original Cartoon Network short created by Julia Pott, Summer Camp Island will unfold the mysteries that Oscar and his best friend Hedgehog encounter at a magical summer camp. Having completed a momentous festival run that included Sundance Film Festival, the highly anticipated series will premiere in Asia Pacific next year.

“Victor and Valentino:” Created by Diego Molano, this supernatural adventure comedy follows two half-brothers who spend a summer with their grandma in Monte Macabre, a small and mysterious town, where the myths and legends of Latin American folklore come to life.