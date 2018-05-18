A night of rare opportunity

The unique and rare opportunity of becoming a hotel co-owner was the main draw in the launch of Hotel 101-Fort—a premium business and leisure hotel in Taguig City and the latest addition to the growing hotel portfolio of listed real estate firm Double Dragon Properties Corp.

No less than Double Dragon president Ferdinand Sia was in attendance to warmly welcome the guests, along with chief investment officer Hannah Yulo, sales head Tina Dy, and Hotel of Asia general manager Lei Apostol.

What sets it apart from the rest is that all units in the hotel are identical and are available for sale to investors, making them a partner in the fast-growing hotel and hospitality brand. As a unit owner, investors are assured of 30 percent of the total gross room revenues while allowing them to stay for free for 10 days in a year.

With 33-storeys standing on a prime 1,224-square meter corner lot, the hotel is envisioned to be a premier business and leisure hotel that’s centrally located, with Bonifacio Global City’s shopping district just a stone throw away. Once completed in 2020, it will house a total of 606 well-appointed hotel rooms offering utmost comfort, privacy, and convenience. The hotel will also offer a three-level podium with specialty retail shops and dining outlets as well as a full-amenity floor.

Meanwhile, Duty Free Philippines Corporation in partnership with Designer Circle Philippines (DCP) and the All Nation Womens group staged “Fashion Show for Mayon”—a fundraising event for our kababayans in Albay Bicol affected by the recent Mount Mayon eruption and the evacuees from different evacuation center located at the Municipality of Daraga.

Organized by the Charter President of the Rotary Club of San Marcelino 3810 Arlene Llasos Jacobo and Malou Bewer, incoming President of the All Nation Womens Group, the fundraising show was able to raise enough money for the evacuees.

Several guests from the diplomatic circle were present like Panamanian Ambassador Rolando Guevara Alvarado, Japanese Consuls Naohito Izumikawa and Tashichiro Harada, head of Mission Lennard and Barbara Jannson from Sweden.

Also in the event were Ma. Fema Duterte, Executive Director Nayong Pilipino Foundation Inc. and Milo Bondoc, President of Club Bulakeno.

Some of the top professional models and beauty queens walked on the runway wearing the creation of multi- awarded designers Edwin Uy and Dave Ocampo, both members of the DCP.