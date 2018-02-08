A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS

Anya

Take your love to the next level as Anya Resorts presents its Valentine’s Escape Package, valid from February 10 to 15, which includes an overnight stay for two, pre-dinner cocktails, dinner and breakfast for two at Samira. On V-day, cherish the private moments between you and your significant other under the blanket of the night sky, as Anya brings you a memorable meal by Chef Jonathan. Enjoy the evening with a complimentary bottle of bubbly.

Limited slots for Dinner under the Stars at Tala Garden are available on February 14, 2018 only. For inquiries and reservations, call +63 2 553.888, +63 2 657 1640, or +63 998 577 9999 or email resv.tagaytay@anyraresorts.com.