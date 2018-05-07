A painfully romantic night

This true-to-life scene—involving a popular actress (PA) and her singer-boyfriend (SB)—will surely make for a highlight in a sex comedy flick.

Coming home from somewhere one late night, SB displayed his act of sweetness by carrying PA (as though they were newlyweds) from the doorstep of their love nest to the stairway.

The couple finally got to their unlit bedroom. Still, SB wouldn’t put PA down. He also wouldn’t turn the lights on; instead he dramatically tossed PA expecting her to fall on the softly cushioned bed.

“Blag!” went off a loud sound, followed groaning.

“Aray, aray!” went PA, so that panicky SB quickly switched on the lights. And there he saw the love of his life, sprawled on the marble floor squirming in pain.

So much for a romantic night.