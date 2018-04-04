A precious bridal shower for Coleen Garcia

Actress’ favorite jewelry house gives her an Italian-inspired send off

Showbiz sweetheart Coleen Garcia enjoyed a festive bridal shower from the house of F&C Jewelry for whom has long served as brand ambassador. The pretty mestiza will walk down the aisle this summer to marry her long-time beau, TV host and singer Billy Crawford.

F&C Jewelry hosted a romantic, Italian-inspired bridal shower party for the bride-to-be with her closest friends and family in attendance, among them her maid of honor Ria Atayde, man of honor Gino Santos, Cesca Litton, Denise Laurel, and mom Maripaz Ortega.

Fittingly dubbed “Amore,” the precious bridal shower was held at Buca di Beppo in BGC, which was transformed into a beautiful vineyard with rustic, wooden tables, decorated with overflowing blooms and fruits. Guests were invited to come dressed in colorful prints and patterns to fully imbibe the spirit of fun and romance.

After joining the games and savoring the delicious Italian spread, F&C further delighted their Coleen and her guests with beautiful tokens to remember the night the special night. They were thrilled when asked to pick from a chic range of charms and necklaces from the brand’s latest collection.

“We wish Coleen, our beautiful bride, a happy life and a strong and lasting marriage. May she always be radiant and look back on this day full of love,” expressed Marissa Florete-Gorriceta of F&C Jewelry as everyone partied the night away.