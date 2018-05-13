A productive week of virtue-signaling

LOST in the din of trucks broadcasting teeth-grindingly bad jingles exhorting people to “IBOTO!” for some ambitious local candidate or another, and the wailing and gnashing of teeth over the Supreme Court’s unprecedented move on Friday, there have been a number of encouraging messages this week worth highlighting. In spite of the grim image of the country many people here fear (or hope) events here present to the rest of the world, they seem to be having the opposite effect, and they should.

In an earlier conversation about interest rates, a friend reminded me of the correct term for what the Philippines has been doing this week: Virtue-signaling. The term describes actions that do not necessarily have practical positive results or may even have negative results, but are carried out to display one’s good intentions and acknowledgement of others’ conventional expectations. The term is normally used in a mildly derogatory way, but in circumstances where image may be more important than usual, or in other words, circumstances in which signaling one’s virtues is what others expect, it can be positive.

The latter context is the situation the Philippines finds itself in at present. In a world which is quickly becoming more unstable, the message the Philippines or any other country hoping to successfully ride out the coming storm needs to send to the rest of the planet is that it is aware of risks, is taking proper advantage of opportunities to manage those risks, and is managing conflicts in a consistent, predictable way according to logic and clear rules. In this regard, the country’s leaders have frankly nailed it this week.

The most noticeable example was the biggest show in town as the week ended, the ejection of Maria Lourdes Sereno from the office of the Chief Justice by the rest of the Supreme Court. Those who are ineffectually whining about “the death of democracy” and “Duterte’s dictatorial grip on the Judiciary” fail to appreciate the irony that Sereno was the most archetypical example of the very thing they’re complaining about now—undue partisan influence compromising the objectivity of the Court in favor of the incumbent faction—and that the manner in which she was removed was precisely the means by which judicial independence and quality could be re-established.

There has never been a time in the Philippines’ independent history in which a president, if he has held office long enough to do so, has not appointed Justices who could be described as political allies; that is an unavoidable consequence of the system, it is the same in other countries with similar systems, and it is why the Philippines resorted to the partial solution of having the Judicial and Bar Council screen candidates for seats on the country’s high courts. Former president Benigno Aquino III completely perverted this system by using extralegal means to force the ouster of the previous Chief Justice, the late Renato Corona, and install Sereno, a junior justice of questionable qualifications and personality, in his place over several other more senior and more experienced candidates.

Current President Rodrigo Duterte probably should have kept his mouth shut when he began referring to Sereno as an “enemy” shortly after he took office, but circumspection is a skill he has clearly indicated he has no interest in learning at his advanced age, and it doesn’t change the fact that underneath the bluster, he was precisely correct: Sereno’s continued presence was nothing more than a giant, lighted billboard announcing to the rest of the country and the world that the Philippine court system was in fact completely beholden to the self-serving political whims of the ruling clique and was completely unreliable. That is a bad message to send to potential investors and other governments inclined to share development resources, one that completely justifies the Philippines’ chronically poor assessments in areas like “enforceability of contracts” and “efficiency of bankruptcy procedures,” and it needed to be changed, immediately and in a strong fashion.

Although Duterte provoked it, the Supreme Court handled the matter on its own in an elegant way, in the only way that could successfully restore faith in the country’s judicial system. Controversial though the decision may have been, it was in precise accordance with the laws of the land. If it had been done any other way, especially through the entirely political process of impeachment, even Sereno’s ouster would have still simply reinforced the bad message and further damaged the country’s reputation. All Duterte has to do now to successfully wrap up the issue and finally erase the dubious reputation of the Philippines’ legal system is to appoint a new Chief Justice—one who will satisfy his ideological proclivities, certainly, but that is understandable—from among those candidates deemed qualified for the post by the legally established selection procedure.

The Supreme Court drama naturally dominated the news and public conversation this week, but there were other signals of virtue as well. While everyone was focused on the supposed “death of democracy” happening on Padre Faura, the Philippines quietly practiced the diplomacy Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano made a complete mess of in public, and buried the hatchet with the government of Kuwait over the handling of Filipino workers in the Gulf nation. If nothing else, the successful resolution of that disagreement indicated the current government actually does understand how foreign affairs work, in spite of its occasionally thoughtless public outbursts.

Another signal of virtue came in the form of an interest rate hike by the Monetary Board on Thursday, the first one in almost two years. From a purely economic view, a strong argument can be made that the move, or at least its timing, was unnecessary and might have some negative effects, but this is one time that realpolitik probably should be allowed to trump purely economic considerations. For one thing, the central bank needed to help the administration forestall a rising move toward economic chaos in the form of idiotic meddling with the tax system by the legislature, based on an ill-informed misreading of recent inflation figures.

For another, an interest rate increase is what most external observers expected. One strong factor, for better or worse, in building others’ confidence in an economy is conventional behavior. Since the economy is still so dependent on external inputs —investment inflows, remittances, exports—external assessments of the economy often tend to be self-fulfilling prophecies. Doing the unexpected and not raising rates would have invited greater scrutiny, and the nature of the media being what it is, most of that scrutiny would have likely been negative. So while it might not have been the best move from a theoretical perspective, the hike in interest rates may have had more value as a practical measure in other ways.

It has been a stressful, exhausting week for the Philippines, but one we might look back on in a few months or years and point to as having been more significant to the country’s progress than we realized at the time. I’m willing to bet it will be.

