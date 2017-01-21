A retrospective view

The celebrated international composer and Harvard University professor Jeffrey Ching avidly continues to compose unique, highly complex works in Europe and the US while his wife—the eminent soprano Andion Fernandez—sings the songs he composes for her. Now based in Germany, they consistently draw applause and acclaim.

Meanwhile, Ballet Manila’s prima ballerina Lisa Macuja tirelessly dances, directs, choreographs and knits! Daughter Missy, dancer-diver, is a student at Boston’s Emerson College where she is taking up Business of Creative Enterprise. Son, Manuel, a sophomore, is an actor-diver. Fred Elizalde, Lisa’s unwaveringly supportive husband, just turned 76. Ballet Manila’s presentations are lustily awaited and admired by balletomanes.

Distinguished flutist Caitlin Coyiuto, daughter of outstanding pianist Cristine and business executive James Coyiuto, recently graduated cum laude from Wellesley College, Massachusetts, USA, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Neuroscience and Music. Further, she was conferred the Independent Study Award for her paper “Resting EEG Asymmetries and Irritability.” Her research paper is now at the Wellesley College Library Digital Scholarship Archive.

Caitlin was elected associate member of the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society, devoted to the promotion of research in science by the Wellesley College Chapter. As winner of the Concerto Composition, she was the featured soloist of the Brandeis Wellesley Orchestra 2016 Spring Concerts performing Reinecks Flute Concert.

Currently pursing her second degree, Bachelor in Computer Science at the British Columbia University (Vancouver, Canada), she continues her flute studies with Roderick Seed, pupil of Sir William Bennett. Caitlin is expected to perform in recitals during her brief vacation in Manila.

Maria Victoria (Marivic) Rufino, an artist and columnist, continues to paint exquisite seascapes, landscapes and skyscapes which she prints and sends as greeting cards. She graduated with honors in NY’s Marymount Manhattan College with an LA degree, major in Theater Arts and English Literature. She finished high school in Marymount International School in Barcelona and Rome where she graduated valedictorian. She studied painting in both the Western and Chinese traditions; and has held 18 solo exhibitions in Paris, San Francisco, CA, Madird and Manila. Her first book Beyond Brushstrokes, an anthology of profiles of distinguished Filipinos, was launched in 1995 at the Ayala Museum.

Virgilio Almario’s book of poetry, illustrated by Marivic’s paintings was launched in 2009 in Madrid’s Anthropology Museum along with her solo exhibition. She has produced dinner theater plays in Manila and musical concerts in the US, Italy and Hong Kong. Her TV Special won a “Gawad CCP”.

Leonor Orosa Goquingco, National Artist in Dance, choreographer, poet, playwright, writer of epic books and theater director along with this author were the first to review plays presented by Repertory Philippines which was founded by the late Zenaida Amador and Carmen Barredo over four decades ago. The Rep is now a firmly established and prestigious theater institution, and its original players have become eminent stage personalities.

National Artist for Literature Alejandro Roces describes Leonor as “the greatest National Artist for having excelled in more cultural and artistic disciplines than any other National Artist.”