A route for peace and prosperity

DURING the Boao Forum for Asia held in the island province of Hainan, China, earlier this month, I was privileged to have been invited as a speaker in a panel chaired by former Chinese vice foreign minister Fu Ying. Among the suggestions I mooted to the audience, which included many officials and think-tankers, was for the countries along the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China to seriously consider and swiftly implement visa-free travel among themselves. I have always believed that more hassle-free travel and therefore contacts between the people of different countries can indeed lead to closer relationships on many different levels.

Well, I will not venture to boast that this suggestion was taken seriously by the authorities concerned. But just a few days afterwards, China announced that the whole island of Hainan would become a free trade zone, and among the policy items which accompany that momentous pronouncement would be visa-free travel to Hainan for more than 50 countries from the region and beyond. I applaud this bold and timely move on China’s part, and I sincerely hope that it will be extended to many other major cities and provinces in China, and other countries in the region would also follow suit.

I made another suggestion and reminder during the Boao Forum, that of the importance of a sometimes overlooked “route” of the Belt and Road Initiative. The South Pacific Route of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (the “Road” part of the initiative) was indeed spelled out in the initial policy paper on the Belt and Road Initiative released by China during the Boao Forum in 2015. Over time, however, world attention has mainly focused on the many projects and achievements of the route which passes westward through Southeast Asia (via the Malacca Strait) to South Asia, the Middle East and East Africa. This was perhaps due to the many traditional sea routes traversing these regions which are vital to world trade.

But I think the South Pacific Route should be similarly revitalized. It could start from Hainan, passing through the western side of the Philippine islands, the Sulu Sea, the Celebes Sea, the eastern shorelines of Papua New Guinea and Australia, then onward to New Zealand and the islands of the South Pacific. In ancient times, this was reported to be the region where trade and human exchanges were once vibrant. But frankly, in modern times, with the exceptions of perhaps Australia and New Zealand, this part of the world could see more thriving economic and other sorts of development.

And I am of course selfishly including my home state of Sabah in this picture, being on one side of the Sulu Sea. Sabah, just as its many other neighboring regional counterparts, is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, but has long been constrained in its developmental efforts by many factors, chief of which is the lack of modern infrastructure. The so-called Pan Borneo Highway linking Sabah and Sarawak has only recently being constructed. I think there should indeed be a network of highways and also railways which circumnavigate the whole of the island of Borneo, linking ports and major cities of Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan. It would be even nicer if there could be crisscrossing transport trunks, but I am realistic – let’s first link up all the major coastal population and business centers of Borneo. Similarly, I read with much pleasure and hope the Philippine proposal to link up some of its islands with bridges and thus enable more inter-island traffic. All these infrastructural projects are undoubtedly costly, and we can only hope that they could be at least partially funded under the South Pacific Route of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

There have been quite a few regional developmental initiatives in our neighborhood. The BIMP-EAGA first set up in the 1990s come to mind, encompassing Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, with the aim of furthering subregional economic integration. But the 1998 Asian financial crisis let out a lot of its steam. It could nevertheless be revived and become a platform on which the South Pacific Route could flourish. We must be ambitious and innovative in our approach to this. Imagine a free trade route which stretches from Hainan to the South Pacific through the eastern part of Southeast Asia. Free flow of goods, services and people should be the order of the day, and solidarity with the least developed corners of our subregion must be emphasized.

We should not deny that our part of Southeast Asia is not immune from security (in the forms of terrorism and piracy, for example) and even natural (in the forms of typhoons and earthquakes) threats. But I again firmly believe that such threats could be ameliorated to a large extent by more intensive socio-economic development. People tend not to steal and rob if they can find decent livelihood with prospects of future prosperity. And we must always help one another in times of need. Only then will we find true peace and prosperity.