Which cartoons did you watch on Saturday mornings? Chances are, there are T-shirts and other merch featuring the characters available today, at big chain stores or smaller online sellers. These items bring about a sense of nostalgia and customers are lapping them up to try and recapture even a little piece of their childhood.

Uniqlo’s UTs, for example, has released shirts and plushies of the Peanuts Gang, even tapping artist KAWS to update the Charles Schulz classic by giving it an edgier look in black and white.

Cutesy Sanrio and Disney items are also on UT and the latest collection, Doraemon was met with much fanfare by grownups who grew up watching the antics of the robotic cat and his friends. What makes the collection even more exciting is that it features a collab with Takashi Murakami, whose signature flowers have brought Nobita and Doraemon to another cooler dimension.

On the local front, as the kids who religiously watched Voltes V until it was taken off the air by our version of the Boazanian Empire grew up to be the titos and titas of Manila, there was much-to do when Giordano launched a line of tees that invited them to “volt in”. The collection was so successful, given the buying power of that market segment, that the clothing company even launched a second line.

Star Wars fans got their moment on the Forever 21 racks when it launched a line devoted to the sci-fi epic in time for the release of The Force Awakens in 2015. Skechers came into the game too by coming out with Vader sneakers.

Fashion has come out with wave upon wave of nostalgic items, even on venerated runways for the past few seasons. Miuccia Prada revived the ‘It’ bag of the Nineties, her black, nylon carryall, while Burberry is cashing in on its classic checks.

Some pundits explain with all the uncertainties happening all over the world, people want to harken back to simpler, more uncomplicated times. Fashion experts also say that millennials who did not experience it the first time around think the clothes bring a certain level of coolness that sets them apart from their “mainstream” peers. It probably started with the hipster thing, and moved on to other aspects of pop culture.

We cannot really escape nostalgia these days, with the 80s coming back in full force from Netflix series like Stranger Things with Winona Ryder’s presence lending even more street cred, and Glow which features lady wrestlers. Stranger Things even has an apparel line that has an 80s feel to it by the way, courtesy of Globe’s 0917 store.

What goes around comes around, and this is true of trends. There is even a term for it, “Now-stalgia”, where outfits that can be found hiding in the back part of the closet can be brought to life with a few added elements in a sort of analogue meets digital sense of style. You can expect more of these trends, fashion watchers say, so it is time to go through your titos and titas cabinets to find buried treasure that you can use to update your wardrobe.