A sober understanding of the South China Sea conflict

WHEN the decision on the arbitral case that the Philippines filed against China was released in July 2016, I was catapulted into social media fame (or notoriety) by explaining the South China Sea conflict and why the decision will not resolve it.

At the time, I was still finishing my master’s and working as a teaching assistant. During my free time, I was answering queries from different folks who wanted to deepen their understanding of the issues. Let me share one of them: the conversation I had with a friend, Marvin, who raised challenging points. Our conversation pivoted around the theme of rules-based order in the South China Sea, the role of the UN Convention on the Law of Sea (Unclos) in crafting it, and our role in escalating the conflict.

Marvin (M): Can you imagine how much trouble Europe with the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas would be without rules-based order?

Sass (S): The rules-based order that shaped these seas weren’t wrought by a unilaterally sought arbitration but patient negotiations among the coastal States that have reconciled their interests. That is the crucial difference; and the difference that mattered— the reason why these seas have far more stability than the South China Sea.

M: Unclos, as foundation element of a rules-based order, was precisely designed to avoid wars by putting nation-states on even footing, including small countries.

S: I agree. However, Unclos also mandates that the States bordering enclosed or semi-enclosed areas, such as the South China Sea, to cooperate. As stated in Article 123: “States bordering an enclosed or semi-enclosed sea should cooperate with each other in the exercise of their rights and in the performance of their duties under this Convention.”

The arbitration proceedings and the animosity that it unleashed just made cooperation very difficult, making it hard for the coastal States to fulfill this duty to cooperate, which the Unclos obliges them to do.

If we are going to read the treaty according to the rules of treaty interpretation, i.e. that treaties should be read in light of their purpose, then we get the same emphasis on cooperation. In the Preamble, the Unclos, above all else, is “prompted by the desire to settle, in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.” If the interpretation and application of the Unclos doesn’t produce mutual understanding and cooperation, then the Unclos isn’t being faithfully enacted for its intended purpose.

The rules-based order in the South China Sea, just like the rules-based order in the Baltics and the Mediterranean, depends on the negotiated cooperation of the coastal states, through which they reconcile their legitimate interests, achieve mutual understanding and cooperation. This cannot be done through a unilaterally sought arbitration proceedings overseen and helmed by men here in The Hague who wouldn’t live the consequences of their 501-page decision.

M: Is it not obvious that the selection of the 9-dash line is a conscious territory grab based on an officious Kuomintang cartographer’s practical 20th century wet dream — he actually dusted off old Western maps and just translated their names into Mandarin and as islands many sea features putting a lie to the current China claim in domestic campaigns of long-time “exploration and occupation.”

S: When you said that by drawing the 9-dash line the Kuomintang was consciously doing a “territory grab,” it was not quite clear from whom they are grabbing the territory.

Our country’s first position on the status of the Spratlys was what the Marcos administration stressed in 1971:

“In 1957, we affirmed that the Spratly island group falls under the de facto trusteeship of the Allied powers by virtue of the Japanese Peace Treaty signed and concluded in San Francisco on September 8, 1951, whereby Japan renounced all her rights, title, and claim to these islands. By virtue of that trusteeship no one may introduce troops on any of these islands without the permission and consent of the allied powers. Our position on this matter remains firm.”

Based on this, the Spratlys are nobody’s territory but as understood by the Marcos administration, falls under the de facto trusteeship of the Allied powers of which China was a member. Yet despite holding this position, we built the Rancudo airfield on Thitu island (Pagasa) in 1975, without the permission and consent of the Allied powers of which China was a member. A clear violation of the “agreement” the Philippines was referring to.

So, perhaps before we point a finger at another country and condemn them as evil territory grabber, let us first have an honest assessment of what happened and how things unfolded and our country’s contribution to how the conflict escalated into what it is now. Based on the history of the disputes, China isn’t that evil, and the Philippines is definitely far from being innocent.

China’s assertion of sovereignty within that 9-dash line is unacceptable because that sea has traditionally been an open sea. That was the order before the Europeans came, the order China and other coastal states mutually accepted. As I’ve always said, the future of the South China Sea lies in its pre-colonial past.

E-mail: sass@forthemotherland.net

Website: www.forthemotherland.net

FB: @forthemotherlandph