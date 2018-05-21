A sordid mess

THE Senate will soon reorganize and install Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd as Senate president, to replace Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri has been talked about as Sotto’s replacement as majority leader. Some say it could be Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

This bit of news raised not a few eyebrows among my friends who have been keenly watching political developments, noting the degeneration in the quality of the country’s political leadership.

Sotto earned his name as a comedian and host of a noontime television show. Although he has been in politics for 30 years, starting as a vice mayor of Quezon City in 1988, he has yet to prove himself as a serious politician.

Think of Sotto’s accomplishment as a senator, what would come to mind was the speech he delivered on the reproductive health bill in 2012 which turned out to be plagiarized from a 1966 speech of the late US Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Sotto will be replacing Pimentel, who topped the bar examinations in 1990. Pimentel is no longer eligible for re-election in the Senate in the 2019 mid-term elections.

Zubiri, a former congressman, is remembered for stepping down during his first term as senator in 2011 to give way to Pimentel as the rightful winner of the 2007 mid-term elections. Zubiri ran again in 2016 and won.

Pacquiao became senator owing to his popularity as a boxing champion. He was a congressman, albeit an absentee lawmaker, before his Senate run in 2016.

Looking at the background of the upcoming Senate leaders, it feels uneasy when you compare them with the composition of the old Congress, with the likes of Lorenzo Tañada, Jose Diokno, Jovito Salonga, among others.

Gone are the days when statesmen with enviable intellect and who came from reputable families occupied leadership posts.

It’s not that we’re discounting the possibility that Sotto, Zubiri, and Pacquiao might somehow manage to redeem the prestige and integrity of the Senate, but they’re certainly not the best minds in the Senate today.

They’re undoubtedly among the most popular senators, but their popularity is not based on their performance as legislators. They surely would have a lot to do to prove their worth as Senate leaders. While we need some entertainment amidst problems of high prices and heavy traffic, they ought to make laws to make life less difficult for us ordinary folks.

It is said that we deserve the kind of politicians we elect. But these politicians ought to give back the favor by serving the public well and spending public money judiciously, instead of thinking about winning the next elections right after they assume office.

Other senators who may be more qualified than Sotto to take on the Senate presidency are not getting it because they don’t have enough support from their colleagues.

As long as voters choose popularity over performance in electing candidates during elections, the country’s politics will be in a sordid mess.