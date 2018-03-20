A special milestone to be remembered

ENJOY the company of your loved ones to celebrate the achievement that graduation brings as Marco Polo Ortigas Manila offers a special treat for the studious students who are looking at new beginnings.

Special milestones always come with a special feast to celebrate. As a salute to all graduates of this year, the all-day dining restaurant, Cucina, brings a treat to its sumptuous buffet featuring the world’s culinary flavours to taste. Redefine seafood experience with special and delightful catches at the seafood station. Feast on gourmet delights such as rich and delicious clams and mussels, and tender and juicy crabs and prawns. Experience savory and fine meat at the carving station. Roast beef and pork loin with world-class quality are cooked to perfection for that sweet success. Have a taste of the all-time favorite and signature dish, Paella Mixta, and relish authentic Asian and Italian cuisine at the noodles and pasta station with slices of freshly baked pizza. Top it all up with sweet treats from the dessert station. Graduates get to dine for free for every four paying guests, for lunch or dinner buffet. Just present a copy of your graduation invitation and a valid ID.

Complete the experience with an indulgent staycation at the hotel’s well-defined rooms and amenities. Relax through this getaway as the journey to a brighter future commence. For more details, log on to www.marcopolohotels.com.