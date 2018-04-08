A summer escapade movie binge

Road trip movies revolving around a duo of protagonists are at the heart of the films being screened this April at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD).

Located at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), the commonality of the featured movies is

highlighted in a collection which involves two individuals on a journey and how this affects their relationship.

Themes such as intimacy, isolation and the need for companionship are touched on in this selection covering a variety of genres.

First up is Jerry Schatzberg’s “Scarecrow,” showing today.

Starring multi-awarded talents Gene Hackman and Al Pacino, it follows an ex-con drifter and a homeless former sailor as they travel from California to Pittsburgh where the former hopes to open a car wash.

Although it bombed in ticket sales in the United States, it tied for the 1973 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix with

“The Hireling” by Alan Bridges.

This will be followed by “Alice in the Cities” by Wim Wenders on April 11, 13 and 15.

The principal character Philip, a West German writer, accompanies Alice, a young girl entrusted in his care, as they travel from the United States to Germany to deliver the child to her grandmother.

The movie is considered a watershed in Wender’s career, as he found his trademark style during its inception.

The use of long scenes without dialogue, mostly improvised, shot in black-and-white have become his signature.

Up next on April 18, 20 and 22 is Ridley Scott’s “Thelma & Louise,” which was then considered ahead of its time for a Hollywood movie for having two female leads.

Starring former Academy Award winners Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, what was supposed to be an ordinary fishing trip turns into a nightmare when Louise accidentally shoots dead the man who tried to rape Thelma, forcing them to run from the law.

Rounding up the festival is Takeshi Kitano’s “Kikujiro” on April 25, 27 and 29. Kikujuro accompanies Masao on a journey to visit his mother from a faraway town. When they lose all their money at the races, they decide to hitchhike the rest of the way.

The movies are curated by Heman Chong, an artist whose work is at the intersection between image, performance, situations and writing. He is behind MCAD Manila’s first project under MCAD Commons, The Library of Unread Books, with co-founder and chief librarian Renee Staal. He recently produced a trilogy of solo exhibitions at Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai, South London Gallery in London, and Art Sonje Center in Seoul. His work has been shown at the 20th Sydney Biennale, 10th Gwangju Biennale, Asia Pacific Triennale 7, Performa 11, Manifesta 7, 2nd Singapore Biennale and has represented Singapore at the 50th Venice Biennale. He is presently working on the novel The Book of Drafts, which will be published in 2019.

All screenings will be held at the MCAD Multimedia Room, with two showings on Wednesdays and Fridays, at 12 noon and 3 p.m., and at 12 noon on Sundays.

The shows are free and open to the public. MCAD DLS-CSB is located at the School of Design and Arts (SDA) Campus of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Dominga Street, Malate, Manila.