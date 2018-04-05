A taste of ‘España’ at 7th Philippine Harvest

On its 7th series, the Department of Agriculture (DA), Central Square, and SSI Group, Inc. have partnered with the Embassy of Spain to showcase the world-famous flavors of Spain, side by side the finest Filipino produce and ingredients.

Dubbed Philippine Harvest meets Sabores de España, the three-day gastronomic market and festival featured time-honored Spanish staples such as olive oil, sausages, jamón ibérico (ham), and wines from 15 exhibitors assembled by the Embassy of Spain in Manila.

To highlight the richness and diversity of the country’s organic, artisanal, natural, and indigenous agricultural products, the Department of Agriculture has also brought together 25 exhibitors, which include organic heirloom rice, artisanal chocolates, coffee, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

“With Philippine Harvest, we give our customers another opportunity to enrich their appreciation of the culinary traditions of both our country and of Spain, as well as recognize the men and women behind the different varieties of food products,” said Anthony Huang, president of SSI Group, Inc.