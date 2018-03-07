A ‘thaw’ not too far?

LET me for once be blunt here. From the outset, I was rather ambivalent about the sustainability of the much-touted “Winter Olympic Thaw” between the two Koreas. I can understand why, after a tumultuous few years of repeated nuclear and missile tests in blatant defiance of the will of the mainstream international community, when North Korea decided to extend what counted as an olive branch in view of the then impending Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea, the South eagerly reciprocated almost immediately, and perhaps without extensive consultation with its long-time allies against the North, including the United States.

There are at least two sets of motivations which perhaps contributed to this “enthusiasm” on the part of South Korea. One is a more urgent and perhaps necessary set, which I fully appreciate and may even applaud. The other is what I consider a more fundamental and perhaps guttural set, which is rather unsettling to me.

The more immediate and pragmatic set of motivations for South Korea to (hopefully) temporarily engage the North has to do with the Olympic Games. The Winter Olympics is one of the world’s major sporting events, perhaps second in size and fame only to its Summer counterpart and the soccer World Cup. As host country to the games, South Korea bore the heavy responsibility not only of providing the excellent facilities and smooth proceedings of this year’s Winter Olympics, but also its overall security concerns.

When security challenges to the Olympics are mentioned, one typically recalls two major past incidents. One was the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, where Israeli athletes were held hostage and later killed by Palestinian terrorists. The other was when a bomb went off in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States.

The South Korean authorities understandably would not have liked to see this year’s Winter Olympics be the first where a major security breach occurred. In addition to the al-Qaida and Islamic State terrorist organizations, as well as their inspired and self-actuated “lone wolf” terrorists who have wrecked horrible havoc across the world, South Korea had yet another volatile element to ponder upon when it came to this year’s Winter Olympics: the capricious North.

A Winter Olympics held in South Korea without the participation of the North, as would likely have been the case before the now much celebrated “thaw,” would almost inevitably draw the envy and ire of the North, which is hypersensitive to any perceived slight to its amply self-glorified regime. And if past experience is any guidance, North Korea, even if slightly “displeased,” could respond in at least one of two ways.

One would of course be a sudden and overwhelming way, carried out with deafening fire power. This was the case one otherwise innocent day a years back. North Korea without warning started bombarding a few islands at its maritime boundary with the South, necessitating that the South scramble to respond forcefully but proportionately so as not to aggravate the tense situation. A few years later, a South Korean military vessel was sunk by the North, and again the South had no choice but to act with measured restraint, lest the incident blew up into full-scale war.

Reminiscent of the Korean War of over half a century ago, such a possible war would have strategic repercussions beyond the Korean Peninsula, for it would almost certainly draw in the many major powers in and around the Northeast Asia region, with countless casualties to be expected. If the threat of such possible attacks by the North during and leading up to this year’s Winter Olympics were to be considered significant by countries around the world, they might understandably refuse to send their athletic delegations to take part in the Games, citing safety and security concerns, in which case there would be no games.

But full-blown war with massive deaths is not the only game that the callous North Korean regime is capable of cold-bloodedly carrying out. It was famously called out by former US President George W. Bush as being one of the terrorist-supporting countries that constituted the “Axis of Evil.” And indeed North Korea is known to have supplied materials, personnel and training to many a terrorist organization and fellow rogue regimes across the globe over a period of more than half a century. To take but one example, it was recently reported to be rearming the chemical-weapons arsenal of at least one brutal Middle Eastern regime which has used chemical weapons numerous times against both rebels and civilians alike, in open violation of the international law banning the use of chemical weapons.

But North Korea’s sinister moves globally also take more direct paths, as in the case of its agents kidnapping South Korean and Japanese citizens both inside those countries and also overseas. These hostages were typically held over long periods of time, often up to several decades, during which they were forced to serve the domestic and international needs of the North Korean regime. One may recall in the 1970s, at least one such kidnapped South Korean movie director even had movies he subsequently directed in the North participating in international film festivals. And when former Japanese prime minister Junichiro Koizumi visited North Korea earlier in the century during another such “thaw,” he had to stay back for another day to try to persuade some of those long-held Japanese hostages to fly back with him to Japan. Such was North Korea’s brainwashing and threatening power that more than one of these hostages refused to be repatriated, however hellish we perceive the socioeconomic situation there to be.

We will continue with the discussion on the latest Korean peninsular “thaw” next week.