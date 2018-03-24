A time for reflection and family

Holy Week and Easter offerings in the city

Holy Week and Easter is upon us again, and for those who haven’t made out of town trips or holidays abroad, there is much to be done in the metro for quiet time, reflection and family bonding.

@Marriott Manila

Easter bunny has been hopping around Marriott Café Bakery since March 15 with delightful goodies perfect to give away. Even from afar, the quirky animal chocolate sculptures—200 grams of Belgian chocolate shaped in Porky Pig, Marriott Bunny, Honey Bee and Bunny Racer—catch one’s attention instantly.

Taking into consideration that Holy Week is a period where families and friends get together, Marriott’s Easter room package is inclusive of overnight stay in a deluxe Room, buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids, and P500 worth of dining credits in the Marriott Café Bakery. This staycation is available from March 28 to April 2.

For Easter, the Sunday Brunch Buffet is made extra special for guests.

Kids get to play around at Marriott’s Candyland with huge installations of their favorite sweets. They also get to join the hunt for the “Golden Egg” that comes with awesome prizes of dining vouchers. More kiddie activities include magic show, balloon twister, face painting and mascot visits.

@Eastwood City

Kids get to explore the playful Mattel Easter Playground in the nine Easter Worlds. There are also kiddie games and activities for everyone’s enjoyment in each Easter world. Moreover, on-stage games, magic show, and a grand raffle will keep families and participants entertained throughout the program. Registration starts 10 a.m. at Eastwood Mall Open Park while Easter Worlds open at 11 a.m. Easter activities commence at 1 p.m.

@Diamond Hotel

Find your happy place at Diamond Hotel Philippines and join a colorful Easter celebration on April 1from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head on to the Diamond Ballroom where there will be lots of dancing, singing and playing. Tickets are inclusive of a snack box filled with delicious goodies and a tons of fun activities! And just like your favorite, happiest creatures, keep that positive spirit because kids will get a chance to win an XK X252 Shuttle Quadcopter Drone in the Grand Raffle Draw. The Easter event includes face painting, glitter tattoo, fun games, a kid’s salon, and live musical entertainment. Plus, get ready to be amazed by the incredible tricks of Little Miss Magician Kyla Javier who was featured in the show “Little Big Shots.” More surprises await all guests and are sure to make your day brighter.

@Marco Polo Ortigas

Experience a staycation like no other at the Forbes Travel Guide twice-in-a-row Five-Star Award winner, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila this Easter. Enjoy a breakfast buffet for two adults and two kids under six years old, and complimentary wireless internet access. Have a splash through the hotel’s indoor infinity pool, or hit the gym for that scheduled work out. Finally, indulge in a culinary journey with five signature outlets and their specialties—freshly-baked pastries and wide variety of coffee and tea at Café Pronto; stylish delights for an afternoon tea at Connect Lounge; live action stations showcasing the world’s famous dishes at Cucina; authentic Cantonese dining at Lung Hin; and cocktails over the stunning views of the Metro at Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge.

@Crimson Hotel

The Smurfs like Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy, and Hefty, guests are invited to join the exciting Easter eggs-pedition through the Smurfs Easter Village on April 1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kids will surely fun-filled activities such as Smurfs meet and greet, Smurfs movie screening, egg hunt at the Smurfs Village, fun games and activities, photo booth, interactive show at the Crimson Grand Ballroom, costume contest, egg-decorating contest, special giveaways, free loot bags, and a meal box.

Also offered is Easter weekend room packages that will get the kids and young-at-hearts hopping for fun. The overnight stay in a deluxe room includes a choice between two tickets to the Smurfs Easter Village or Sunday Brunch Buffet at Café Eight for two persons. The package also includes a buffet breakfast for two persons at Cafe Eight and an Easter amenity and a complimentary late check-out at 5 p.m. valid on March 31 to April 1, 2018.

@Novotel Manila Araneta Center

Pororo and his adorable animal friends invade Novotel Manila Araneta Center and kids are enjoined to have their baskets ready to hunt sweet Easter surprises with the cutest penguin character. Head to the Monet Ballroom from Porong Porong Forest on April 1 for fun games, bubble show, surprises and delights followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at the Versailles Garden. Moreover, enjoy an overnight stay in a superior room with buffet breakfast at Food Exchange Manila

for two adults and two kids ages 15 and below and wake up to an exciting Easter getaway in the city with an egg-citing room offer from March 29 to April 2.

Package includes two tickets to the Easter Party with Pororo and Friends at the Monet Ballroom, plus two hours use of Kids Club for the two little ones.

@Makati Diamond Residences

Feel at home in the well-appointed rooms with special features that include a fully- equipped kitchenette, a complimentary mini bar, and complimentary Wi-Fi and local city calls. Access the health club amenities including our 24-hour gym, daily TRX classes at the TRX studio, and an indoor lap pool. Participate in a cooking demonstration, or visit the inflatable play area, arts and crafts station, and more. Enjoy the privilege of a 20 percent discount on the Easter Brunch Buffet. Book a room with breakfast for two at the 41-sqm Studio or the larger 64-sqm One Bedroom Suite. The Holy Week room package is available until April 1, exclusive to local residents and foreigners with ACR I-Card certification.

@New World Makati Hotel

Ready the capes and super suits for an exciting Easter adventure at New World Makati Hotel. The adventure begins by booking a Super Easter staycation package for stays on until April 1. Enjoy a stylish room, Easter treats, complimentary WiFi, and two tickets to Easter Heroes vs. Villains party. Meanwhile, an afternoon of egg hunts, games, bubble show, bouncy castle, game booths, and more await participants. Ticket holders get access to the kiddie buffet, mocktail, and an Easter lootbag too. Finally, put on your best costume to take home the top prize.

@City of Dreams Manila

Families and friends looking for a Holy Week getaway can choose to visit City of Dreams Manila and avail of the Nobu family staycation package with complimentary DreamPlay access and more, or the Easter “Eggs-perience” at DreamPlay packed with thrilling activities and goodies for the season.

The Easter Sunday egg hunt, inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon,” is one of the highlights of DreamPlay’s “Dragon’s Ultimate Easter Eggs-perience” on April 1. Guests who avail of the DreamPlay Easter package get to also decorate their own plaster dragon egg, bake and design egg-shaped cookies, watch the limited-time run of the “Book of Dragons“ movie in 4D, enjoy 10 percent discount on all How To Train Your Dragon merchandise and enjoy an all-day pass at the DreamWorks-inspired play space for the rest of the day.

@Seda Vertis North

In Quezon City, Seda Vertis North offers room packages and activities for the family. Choose from Holy Week staycation packages made more enjoyable by Movie Time and Arts and Crafts; or Easter Sunday activities, including egg hunts for kids and an amazing race for teens. Barbecue Night at the poolside is a special dining treat on March 30 and 31. If one prefers to drive to the South, head to Seda Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna and bask in its green and serene environment. Simpler still, stay in Seda BGC in Bonifacio Global City where the nearby “Reflections on the Stations of the Cross” at Bonifacio High Street enables guests to observe Lenten traditions, as do seafood, soups, salads and other non-meat dishes in Misto restaurant.

@Shangri-La at the Fort

This Easter, dine and choose from the egg-citing seasonal menus specially prepared by the Shangri-La at the Fort, Manila hotel chefs. At High Street Cafe, guests may enjoy a seafood dinner buffet on March 30 and April 1 and an Easter Sunday brunch on April 1. Meanwhile, High Street Lounge offers two special menus for the season: Chef Anthony’s Easter Egg-stra Special Afternoon tea set for two—which includes seafood favorites and the Easter Red Velvet cake, from until March 29—and The Easterrific Afternoon Tea buffet, available son March 30 and April 1. Finally, Canton Road offers a limited edition dim sum set menu for three on March 30 and April 1. For bigger groups, set menus are available per table of 10 persons.

@BGC

On Easter Sunday, cute baby dinos will take over the BHS Activity Center for ‘Easter Dinoland.’ Dress up your kids in their most adorable dino costume and let them go on an adventure by joining in an egg hunt to earn special treats.

Capping off the Easter celebration is a special concert of multi-awarded singer/songwriter Gary Valenciano who will bring a soulful rendition of inspirational Christian music. Hip-hop/R&B singer, Quest and young indie artist, Clara Benin are also set to join the show. Listen and be moved by these powerful performances at the Globe Iconic BHS Amphitheatre starting 6 p.m.