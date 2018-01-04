A TIMELESS SCENT

Tiffany & Co.

From the design of the bottle that takes its inspiration from Tiffany’s most iconic diamond cuts, to its signature ingredient that is the Iris butter, which is exclusive to the scent, the new Tiffany Fragrance is a homage to 180 years of Tiffany history. Featuring a sparkling floral musk, noble iris and vert de mandarine notes, the Tiffany fragrance is a modern take on traditional haute perfumery. It’s a bold, bright and modern expression of the beloved brand.

The Tiffany Fragrance is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La.