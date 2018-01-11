A to Z Style

ZARA

Stylephiles rejoice! Their favorite go-to brand ZARA is celebrating the new year with its much-anticipated Fall/Winter 2017 End of Season Sale. They can get their fill of velvet and sequins at Zara Woman or snag Zara Man’s pieces to complete that contemporary smart casual look. They can also opt for stripes, metallics or strappy dresses and tops at TRF to take an ensemble from day to night. Millennials can pull off a playful look through a combination of sweaters or jersey shirts capped off with skinny jeans. Ready one’s fashion game plan and restock the wardrobe with impeccable high street selections from clothes to shoes and accessories.

ZARA is available in Ayala Center Cebu, Glorietta 3, Greenbelt 5, Mega Fashion Hall, Power Plant Mall, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, SM Mall of Asia and TriNoma.