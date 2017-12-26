A ‘toast’ for the kids

When the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve, every person in the room raises his or her glass to celebrate a new chapter, except for kids who are almost always limited to their sodas or juices.

This upcoming 2018, let your tweens enjoy the fun with delicious and fizzy but still appropriate drink of their own: mocktails.

The best non-alcoholic cocktails, according to experts, are ones that are creative, easy to prepare and delicious.

In preparation for the upcoming revelry, The Manila Times, together with Welch sparkling juices, share this easy-to-make mocktail recipe that everyone in the family can enjoy:

Honey Grape Mocktini

Ingredients

1/2 cup Welch’s White Grape Sparkling Cocktail

1 tsp Honey

6 Grapes

1/2 Cup Club Soda

2 tsp Lemon Juice

Preparation:

Stir together white grape sparkling cocktail, honey, and lemon juice. Divide between two glasses filled with ice and top with club soda. To serve, garnish with a skewer of grapes.