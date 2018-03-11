A top lens man and stunning metropolitan views

With its superb location around Metro Manila, high rise condominiums are fast becoming a favorite vantage point of cityscape photographers.

Nikon Philippines brand influencer Cris Magsino, for one, considers the Iris tower at DMCI Homes’ Tivoli Garden Residences as his top choice for it offers the most amazing view of the city.

“As a landscape and cityscape photographer, having a good vantage point is a key element to get a good composition. Tivoli Garden Residences provides several spots that offer interesting compositions for a cityscape photograph,” the photographer explained.

A multi-awarded photographer, Magsino has been shooting commercially since 2006 but only started doing serious landscape and cityscape photography in 2013 as a way to escape the pressures of commercial photography.

“Landscape photography gave me a relaxing way of doing both things I love and enjoy which are travel and photography. It is one of the genre wherein you get to enjoy nature or the city view in a relaxed pace,” he related.

“It combines the joy of travel and photography at the same time. It suits people who love the adventure of immersing one’s self into different places, its culture and its people,” Magsino added.

Aspiring photographers, he noted, should have tons of patience to be able to capture stunning landscape photos.

“The key to be a good landscape photographer is to have a lot of patience. Patience to look for the perfect spot.

Patience to wait for the perfect light. And patience to learn and develop your skills both on camera handling and post production,” the veteran photographer says.

Finally, he imparted, “With landscape photography, you are at the mercy of nature in terms of light, weather and other uncontrollable conditions. Landscape photographers learn how to react, adjust and improvise to make the most of what nature provides.”