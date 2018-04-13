A tourism stakeholder instinct: ‘Blame if you do, brag if you don’t.’

FOR some of our friends who are claiming that they love tourism more than others just because they have been in this business for decades and that they’re the only ones who know what’s best for our country, please spare us. Instead, let us learn from each other and start appreciating our blessings. #onephilippines.

News: Duterte against building of casino in Boracay.

Critics before pronouncement: “Kaya pala gustong ipasara.”

Critics after pronouncement: “Naku, drama lang ‘yan… gusto lang makabawi.”

And critics say that freedom of speech is being curtailed in PH.

Tourism realities that we have to face:

Connectivity counts most. Most travelers prefer direct flights. The most they can tolerate is one stopover. Moving around a destination easily is also a consideration.

The market is ever changing. Tourists now are open to new destinations with culture and history in mind.

Frequent travelers are always on the lookout for new interesting places. Most have seen North America and Europe. Asia, Africa, the Baltic region and South America are now competitors in the pie.

Budget is also a consideration since online reservations are very much used these days. Currency value comes next. Competitive pricing is paramount to win the game.

Hospitality, peace and order, sanitation and access to health care are also factors to consider.

Government support for the industry is needed. Tourism is one industry that reaps the same amount of money invested. The bonus is the multiplier effect. It means jobs for everyone and financial gains for our treasury.

Promotion is badly needed but improving the product ten-fold should be the main goal if we want returning visitors. Lastly, airports are windows. Memories of arrivals and departures stay in the traveler’s mind for a long time. On saying that a flight is “delayed as usual,” “delayed” is quite acceptable but the “as usual” part is most revolting.

* * *

President Duterte has assured Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez that former President and now-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has no ambition to take over the top post in the House of Representatives.

—Mr. Speaker, just do your job and refrain from too much politicking. Do not malign your allies as they are just workers trying to deliver our country from misery. MYOB if you know the meaning of this acronym.

Last week, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez briefly came face to face and shook hands before President Rodrigo Duterte at a dinner for administration allies in Pasay City.

—I just can’t guess how firm was the handshake and the number of headshakes after that.

* * *

President Duterte on Friday relieved all LTO personnel assigned in the truck-weighing station in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya due to mounting complaints of extortion activities amounting to millions of pesos.

The action sparked a thousand likes from poor traders and poor consumers like us. Mayor Digong, please ask Secretary Bebot Bello to send them to Kuwait. We don’t need them here.

* * *

We Filipinos are fond of celebrations. We celebrate town fiestas (including bisperas), we celebrate birthdays, birthdays of friends of friends, neighbors’ birthdays, wedding anniversaries (even monthsaries), promotions, Christmas and other holidays, thanksgiving of any kind, acquisition of a new car, blessing of a new house, receiving awards, election victories, unexpected income, coming of a newborn, opening of a new branch of anything, first communion, bienvenidas and despedidas and tons of other reasons like a baby’s new tooth. The only ones that mourn are pockets, wallets, credit cards and ATM balance. That is why we like that Kool and the Gang’s song “celebration.”

Seeing political things unfold, it disturbs the normalcy that we all want amidst our simple desire to make a living and reap the fruits of our chances of survival under a united and peaceful republic. We love this country so much that sometimes we forget to look at ourselves as the key factor in making such affection harvest the stability we want.

While I sympathize with “Kadamay” being homeless, occupying residential properties defies law and order. So many street laborers, farmers and fisherfolks are sweating it out to save for better dwellings and pay their taxes accordingly while they patiently wait to reach their goals. It’s easy to blame the government but it was your decision to leave your provinces and join the metro hustle. Your frustration is shared by many but they do not “house-grab” or “land-grab.” You are not complaining anymore. You are stealing something that is not yours. If you think you have the right to do so, you’ll wake up one day when another group will just do the same to you.

Right and wrong can get confusing very soon and vagueness may eventually engulf the definitions of each in the long run. The three independent institutions can get embroiled in the battle of supremacy as they become protagonists in surviving the troubled waters we call “checks and balances” and “separation of church and state.”

‘Radicalized Patriotism’ and “Power Grab”: Such mix of political ideas may prove combustible in the days to come although both sides claim “love of country” as their main advocacy. We now see rallies in the streets proclaiming subjugation of human rights on one side and voices decrying interference of democratic principles like an electoral mandate on the other.

* * *

My musings on a hot and dry afternoon:

Why can’t Chanel start a scent named “Cheap?” Why can’t Salvatore Ferragamo come up with running shoes? Why are some food and drinks discriminatory like steak a la pobre, farmer’s breakfast, king crabs or Royal Salute? Why are skin blemishes racial? (blackheads and whiteheads). If Nike will create an airline, will they call it Air Nike? When will Seinfeld start a “Never Quit” lecture series?

How I wish Zuckerberg adds to “like” words “yikes” or “yuch” for musings like this.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.