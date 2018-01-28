A trickster of an actress

One of the biggest sources of income for celebrities are their guest appearances out of town or in corporate events where they can demand huge talent fees based on their popularity.

What happens is the company or individual client who commissions them for live performances specifies whether they will host, sing or dance—or even do all three—for an agreed amount. Contracts are signed, and of course, expected to be fulfilled.

In the Know, however, learned from several sources that a certain actress is quickly earning a reputation for ripping off clients who book her for events because she mistakenly thought she worked out a tactic to cut short her performances without anyone noticing.

What does she do? She never finishes her set of three songs as detailed in her contract! After singing the first, she would go into her second number and pull someone from the audience halfway and force them to sing the rest of it. She would even laugh through the performance and do it all over again for Song No. 3, before leaving the stage in a hurry!

The production staffers she works with are onto her tricks and believe it’s only a matter of time before her actual clients do too. Let’s hope she changes her ways before it comes to that!