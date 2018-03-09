A triple celebration for the ‘Lord of Scents’

Joel Cruz, also hailed as the “Lord of Scents” feted his family, friends and networks from the business, diplomatic, political and cultural communities to celebrate his 53rd birthday.

The CEO and president of Aficionado perfume and personal care products was ebullient during the dinner gathering at his Pearl of the Orient Tower condominium in Manila. Well-known chef Jessie Sincioco prepared the sumptuous food.

Aicelle Santos—who was recently cast as Gigi for the Ca­meron Mackintosh production of “Miss Saigon UK” entertained guests as well as Dubai-based lounge singer Yvette Garcia. Guests were quick to join the open singing with lawyer Ferdinand Topacio followed by dancing performance with Madame Kathya Garcia Varela of Panama Embassy. Guests were sent home with a generous package of Aficionado products from fragrances to personal care products.

The birthday celebration continued with Joel and his family and Aficionado employees with a trip to Hong Kong and celebrated at The Peak and Novotel Hotel in Tung Chung. Upon returning to Manila, it was followed with another dinner celebration among close friends and associates at the Bellevue Hotel Alabang with the exquisite menu prepared by executive chef Stephan Openhagan from Denmark.

With a triple celebration, we wish you good health and more success as you expand your business in the international market, Joel!

