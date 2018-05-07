A True Rebel: The All-New BMW X2 M Sport X

Crossovers are a dime a dozen and for most brands, this is the direction to take. It’s no different for BMW. SMC Asia Car Distributors, the new distributor for BMW in the Philippines, officially launched the newest member of its X family, the all-new 2018 BMW X2, in an exclusive media preview held at the annual BMW JOYFEST in Bonifacio Global City.

BMW will be introducing the X2 xDrive20d M Sport X variant as its opening model for the country. Guests were given an eye candy treat as the current models of the M Sport and X series lined the entranceway to the event hall, standing as teasers leading up to the main attraction.

The program opened with a warm welcome from Maricar Parco, President of BMW Philippines. She dubbed the 2018 X2 as “a true rebel,” one that combines the dynamic, luxe personality of the X-series with the sportiness of the M-family. Marketing Director Karl Magsuci followed Parco’s introduction with a brief discussion on what makes the X2 as special as it is.

The latest addition to the brand’s Compact Sport Activity Coupe class features a number of unique characteristics. In terms of function, the X2 has the new version of the automated parking assist technology. This allows the car’s system to aid the driver in efficiently park the vehicle by fully taking over the function. It also features the keyless Comfort Access System, wherein the access can be granted to the vehicle for as long as the keyfob is within range. Lastly, the X2 offers 470 liters of cargo capacity — less than its X1 predecessor, but can still easily support leisure activities, such as a day’s shopping trip or a road trip out of town.

While the X2 sports the iconic signature details of the X family, there are two new design features. First is the inverted kidney grille. Unlike previous BMW models, the X2 has a narrower top and a wider bottom grille, giving the frontage of the vehicle a wider stance. This characteristic has never been seen before in a modern BMW, making the X2 a first to have this look. Another notable element in the X2 is the placement of a BMW roundel right by the C-Pillars of the car. This move pays a quiet homage to the classic coupes of the 1990s and highlights the sporting DNA of the X2. As it also carries the name of the M Sport, a subtle grey trimming around the vehicle lends it that sporty edge.

Under the hood, the all-new X2 M Sport X shares the same xDrive all-wheel drive platform as the X1 and is powered by the signature award-winning 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine.

The program closed with special thanks imparted by Spencer Yu, BMW’s special Adviser to the chairman.

PHOTOS BY GENEVIEVE TIU