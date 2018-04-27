A unified agriculture R&D

(second of two parts)

In the first part of this column-series, I enumerated the following steps to make agriculture R&D (ARD) in the Philippines unified: It should be demand-driven or should address the need to increase crop production, address value-adding, and help create more agri-based micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); there should be stronger linkages and collaboration between and among various R&D institutions, including state colleges and universities (SCUs); there is a need for a unified but decentralized system to transfer and commercialize R&D outputs, especially to smallholders in the agriculture sector; and more funding should be allocated for ARD.

The other steps I recommend for the country to have a unified ARD are: Institutionalize R&D for major crops; take the long-term view in ARD; take into account issues like climate change, population explosion, and degradation of water and land resources; and tap into the potential of precision agriculture.

Institutionalizing R&D should be pursued for major crops like corn, rubber, coffee, cacao, fruit trees like mangoes and pili, and emerging export commodities like pineapple, currently the third largest farm export of the Philippines mostly in processed form.

Today, the country already has research, development, and extension (RDE) institutions like the Philippine Rice Research Institute, Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), and the Philippine Root Crops Research and Training Center (PhilRootcrops) hosted by the Visayas State University in Leyte. Also, the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, is the de facto RDE institute for the country’s dairy industry although its major focus is on the water buffalo or carabao.

PhilRice, PCA, and PCC are all under the Department of Agriculture, while PhilRootcrops demonstrate state colleges and universities can take the lead for at least the R&D of certain crops.

Institutionalizing R&D for major crops, especially those that have export potential, is also part of taking the long-term view for ARD. Also included in taking the long-term view under a unified R&D is to take into account the realities of issues that are currently affecting agriculture production like climate change, population explosion, and degradation of water and land resources.

Climate change effects

Climate change is now causing extreme weather changes like drought and excessive rainfall, affecting crop and fisheries production. But while India has harnessed the power of harvesting rainwater with the various interventions of International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), not much has been done in the Philippines for that. That is such a sad scenario because the Philippines has an annual rainfall of 2,100 mm or three times India’s 700 mm.

If Philippines employed rainwater harvesting on a large scale, there would be reduced flooding especially in the plains and urban areas, and there would be more water that farms can use during the dry or summer season.

Population explosion, which I believe is still largely unchecked, would place tremendous stress on the country’s land and water resources to produce food. If the population growth of the Philippines continues at its current phase, the best thing we can do is to maximize production of crops like rice and corn through scientific interventions.

For land resources, the current practice of most farmers of using a high or excess level of chemical fertilizers and pesticides can make soil acidic and lead to a decline in farm production over the long term. When I was heading ICRISAT, among the measures the agency put into place in India and parts of Africa was microdosing, or supplying the soil with the required nutrients to make it healthy again while reducing chemical use. Hence, soil rejuvenation is key leading to soil health. Also, the use of high-yielding cultivars, another R&D output, helped increase crop production.

Precision agriculture

And finally, there is a need to tap into the power of precision agriculture (PA), which employs various ICT, digital, and mechanical tools to increase crop production and intensify value adding.

While the aim of PA is to increase production with various technologies, it should also result in protecting the environment and assuring long-term sustainability. So PA also makes sure through ICT that crops and soil receive the precise amounts of inputs.

PA is also known as satellite agriculture (SA), resulting in as-needed farming and site-specific crop management. SA includes accessing real-time data about the conditions of the crops, soil, and ambient air, which are factored in with other relevant information such as hyper-local weather predictions, labor costs, and equipment availability.

PA employs various tools like geomapping, remote sensing, integrated electronic communications, high precision positioning systems, automated steering systems, variable rate technology (VRT), and machines.

Geomapping is used to produce maps that give information on soil type and nutrients levels in layers, and assign that information to a particular field location.

Farm mechanization should also fall under PA, but PA takes it to a higher level by using tools like integrated electronic communications between components in a system, particularly between a farm tractor and an office, or spray equipment and sprayer. Automated steering systems under PA also allow field machinery to perform specific tasks like auto-steering, overhead turning, following field edges, and avoid overlapping of rows, significantly reducing human error.

VRT, on the other hand, is applying parameters on a farm machine to apply inputs (like seed or fertilizer), according to the variations established from soil type and nutrients, to achieve optimum plant growth.

The good news about PA is it can be extensively used in organic agriculture, which should form part of a unified ARD agenda. And in this regard, Prathista Philippines is one leading company promoting highly bioavailable organic inputs for farming.

While I have stated in some of my past columns that organic agriculture cannot feed a growing world population, its potential to feed localities and supply discriminating markets abroad so farmers can earn more, cannot be overlooked.

On the export market, I believe that should also form part of the unified ARD agenda because it is also through international trade that smallholders in the agriculture sector can earn much more.

Now, when will we see the day the country will have a unified ARD agenda?

The 3rd National R&D Conference (NRDC) held on April 20 at the PICC in Pasay City, should have been the best avenue to conceptualize and drum up support for a unified ARD agenda.

While there are a lot of promising R&D outputs, projects, and programs that were discussed in the 3rd NRDC, I must say that the country still has a long, long way to go in having a unified ARD.

So I will never stop discussing why the country needs a unified ARD agenda.