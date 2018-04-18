A whole year of changing lives through beauty

Launched in April 2017, Paris-based company L’Oréal’s Beauty For a Better Life has completed one full year of training of three batches Filipino women in vulnerable social or economic situations to go into jobs and even own businesses in the field of hairdressing.

For its first run, L’Oréal Philippines, along with its partner organization Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) decided to focus on training women within one barangay to allow for growth within the community and co-empowerment among themselves. The program was first brought to Brgy. Sto. Niño in Marikina as one of the priority areas for unemployment.

To date, 62 individuals have completed the program, 22 of which come from the third batch that graduated this April 2018. Each batch of beneficiaries underwent daily classroom sessions in the Barangay Hall for three months wherein they were taught different hairdressing skills such as customer service, blowdrying, haircoloring, haircutting, rebonding, and application of hair treatments – under the tutelage of hair professionals. They were also exposed to a one-week internship in L’Oréal’s partner salons across Metro Manila to expose them to actual hairdressing jobs and potentially further their career options.

“We believe in the power of beauty to change lives, and Beauty For a Better Life expands the definition of beauty by using it a way to provide skills and livelihood opportunities to those most in need. A renewed sense of self-confidence, dignity and motivation are fundamental changes that we see in our graduates and it is our hope and vision that Beauty For a Better Life empowers these women to gain a better of life through livelihood opportunities,” shared Carmel Valencia, the Philippine offices’ communication manager.