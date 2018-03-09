A woman’s right to comfortable shoes

The mood was undeniably festive during the local launch of the Spring/Summer 2018 collection of Naturalizer, held at Johnny B. Good in Glorietta. While some guests chowed down on the generous mid-afternoon buffet, others were winning instant prizes, courtesy of a lucky roulette that ensured almost everyone won something.

When we were all properly primed and fed, host Say Alonzo stepped on the stage to introduce the brand’s new collection. In 1927 when it debuted, Naturalizer became the first footwear brand to focus on comfort. Style is important and following trends is a perennial consideration, but the brand’s main goal has always been to provide women with shoes that do not compromise on ease.

Ninety years later, the brand is known for its elegant simplicity and timeless designs, capturing the hearts of women who prefer the less-is-more look to flashy aesthetics. Fans of Naturalizer will tell you that these are their go-to shoes—the shoes that are always in their closet for those “when everything else fails” moments.

The current collection embodies that with on-trend slip-ons that snugly hug the feet, day-to-night transitional mules built for function, and sensible well-constructed heels that complement any conceivable outfit. All these are finished with the spirit of the season—a little bit nautical, a little bit metallic, and every inch suitable for long summer days.

A multifaceted woman

With that in mind, Naturalizer deemed it fit to parallel the brand’s identity with those of women who have seemingly mastered the tricky art of balancing the different facets of their lives.

Bianca Roque, Kelly Misa, Tricia Centenera, Patty Laurel Filart, and Jackie Go joined Alonzo onstage to talk about having flourishing careers and raising families at the same time—and looking good while doing it all. It’s all about priorities, the panelists agree, and a matter of facing each day with a to-do list in mind and checking off the most important tasks and going with the flow when it comes to the less important ones.

These nuggets of wisdom, obviously gained through experience and a positive outlook on life, are what make a Naturalizer woman. To accomplish everything she wants, she not only needs to assert “a woman’s right to shoes,” but a woman’s right to comfortable shoes—and that’s exactly what the brand offers her.

As mentioned by one of the ladies onstage, with the right pair of shoes, she “can take on the world.”

A woman who gives

To complete their well-roundedness, Naturalizer is also giving its customers the chance to do something good and get rewarded for it. Through a promo that runs until March 15, you can trade in your pre-loved leather shoes for a Naturalizer gift certificate worth P2000. The accumulated pairs will go straight to Revelation City Community Foundation to benefit underprivileged women to give them the “dignity” of wearing decent footwear so they too can take on the world.

Natualizer boutiques can be found in Glorietta 4, Shangri-la Plaza, SM Megamall, Ayala Malls The 30th, Trinoma, Alabang Town Center, Mall of Asia, Ayala Cebu, and Abreeza Davao.

IMAGES BY JASPER SALCEDA