A WONDERFUL TREAT

Crimson Hotel

Give mom a rosy surprise with a weekend staycation at Crimson Hotel. Available until May 14, the Indulge package starts at P4,888 net, which includes an overnight stay in a deluxe room and a pampering kit. Upgrade to the Invigorate Package for P5,888 net and enjoy a buffet breakfast for two at Café Eight. Pamper your mom the way she deserves with massage, facials and body scrubs at Crimson Hotel’s spa, which will offer all its treatments at 30% discount.

For more information about Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila, visit www.crimsonhotel.com/manila/ or call (02) 863-2222.