A world of free videos

Free videos sans added data usage? Yes, that is possible. Smart Communications Inc. is giving its prepaid customers free access for one hour daily to YouTube until July 15.

“Through this path-breaking partnership, many more Filipinos can pursue their passions like music and entertainment, and learn a wide range of skills, hobbies, educational material, news and information through the massive library of video material of YouTube. This service is something every Filipino should have access to,” said Oscar Reyes, Jr., SVP of Consumer Business Market Development for PLDT and Smart.

“With this new offer, mobile phone users now have everyday access to the richest video library with content from every corner of the planet—for free,” Reyes said. He added that this special promo will soon be available to postpaid subscribers as well.

“We are proud to partner with YouTube to bring the service closer to our customers. This is just the start of a fruitful partnership, and we are working on a lot of other exciting initiatives that will enhance the digital lifestyle of Filipinos,” Reyes added.

Witnessing this historic event are celebrities and noted YouTube stars including TV host and restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, disc jockey and host Andi Manzano-Reyes and dancing siblings Ranz Kyle and Niana.