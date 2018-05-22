A year after: Palace satisfied with Marawi rehabilitation

A YEAR after the siege, Malacañang expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Marawi, saying majority of its residents are back in the war-torn city.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the government was ahead in providing temporary and permanent shelters for Marawi residents who were displaced by fighting between the military and local terrorists.

“Satisfied naman po at buo ang tiwala ni Presidente kay General del Rosario,” Roque said, referring to Task Force Bangon Marawi chairperson and housing czar Eduardo del Rosario.

(We are satisfied [with the ongoing Marawi rehabilitation efforts]and the President has full trust in General del Rosario.)

“Ang mabuting balita po (The good news) is, as far as the residents are concerned, 70 percent have gone back to their homes. We have provided temporary or permanent homes to 70 percent of them. So ‘yan po ay (that is) under in a year’s time. We are even ahead of schedule pagdating po dun sa mga (in terms of) rebuilding of the communities,” he added.

Roque said the development of the most affected areas or the so-called “ground zero” of the fighting was also underway.

“Siyempre po gaya ng marami ng taga-Marawi, eh naiinip na rin tayo pero kinakailangan po talagang dumaan sa proseso ‘yang rebuilding ng ground zero,” he said.

(Of course, just like many residents of Marawi, we also get impatient but the rebuilding of the ground zero still needs to undergo a process.)

“But ang importante po (what’s important is) 70 percent of the residents have gone back to Marawi, are occupying homes that we built for them and life goes on for a greater majority of the residents of Marawi,” Roque added.

The government aims to build a total of 6,400 temporary shelters and 2,500 permanent shelters to be given to the poorest and most conflict-affected Marawi residents.

Meanwhile, Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte was slated to head to Marawi City to mark the first anniversary of the crisis.

“Ang pagkakaalam ko po pareho kaming pupunta pero wala pa sa schedule. So hindi ko pa po makumpirma. Pero may mga plano na po na nandun kami sa commemoration,” Roque said.

(What I know is that we are going there but it’s not yet on the schedule. But there are plans that we should be there during the commemoration.)

“Tingin ko po matutuloy din naman ang pagpunta doon ni Presidente (I think the President’s visit will push through) but we are assuming he will. Pero siguro security considerations will prevent us from actually confirming it. But of course, the President will deliver the message,” he added.

Duterte declared Marawi liberated in October 2017 after government troops killed terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute following a five-month armed conflict.

More than 1,000 people, mostly terror fighters, died amid the clashes. CATHERINE S. VALENTE