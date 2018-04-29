A young mother’s story of death and triumph

One of my most favorite friendships is the one that I have with Micah Soliven-Chase.

From the moment we met, I have always seen Micah as calm, cool, and collected (as opposed to my emotional, overly frantic state most of the time) and though unexpected, our friendship superseded shifts in career, transitions into marriage life, and just the process of growing up.

During one of our conversations about life, Micah shared the story of Harper and what she and her husband went through prior to her baby’s birth.

“We lost two babies in one year and I miscarried during the week of my 27th birthday. It was painful and it’s a story I always wanted to tell because nobody talks about it in the Philippines,” she began.

And it is true, for every four women enjoying their pregnancies there is one quietly suffering the loss of hers. It’s a topic nobody talks about but Micah dares to share her story, because it is one of hope, of faith, and the intricacy of how incredibly good God is.

The story started on February 14, 2015 when she had an emergency check up because she was bleeding but not due to her period. Her doctor immediately recommended for her to have an ultrasound and a blood test and the results confirmed that she was suffering from implantation bleeding.

Turned out, she was one month pregnant but the baby got stuck in her right fallopian tube, she rushed herself to the emergency room immediately.

“I got to the hospital in time before the baby got big enough to burst my tube. That would have been very painful,” she related.

The baby was extracted through laparoscopy and her tubes were saved. A few months after, she had a follow up check-up to see if she can still conceive naturally or not anymore due to complications, and they were recommended to go to Kato Repro Biotech in Makati.

They soon started a two-month journey involving hormones being checked, injected, and blood work. It was a precise and elaborate process that involved driving from Alabang to Makati at 6 a.m. every day.

“It was physically and emotionally draining but I had the best support system,” she said.

In August of the same year, Micah was pregnant, “On the sixth week, we heard the heartbeat! Everything was great. We even announced that we were having a baby. After a few weeks, we were asked to come back and I knew that something was wrong because the doctors, who were naturally cheerful, were quiet and somber. We used to see the baby’s heartbeat flutter on the monitor and on that day, it wasn’t there.”

Recalling the moment, Micah continued, “I died a little. My husband and I were youth leaders and we were declaring that God is good and yet this happened. I felt extremely lost in my heart.”

Micah told her husband to book a ticket anywhere and just get out of Manila.

“We went to Hong Kong where the walking helped me miscarry naturally. I miscarried two days after my 27th birthday. It was also in the same week that we found out that one of my husband’s good friend died suddenly in a car accident. That was the trigger—we hit rock bottom and we [just]stopped trying.”

It was around the same time that Micah and Steven met a guy named Rogie who was living with cancer. They invited the young man to live in their home so he could attend church services with the couple.

“He had the best personality. He often told us, ‘I am not even mad at God that I am sick, I am still happy.’”

Micah remembered Rogie’s love for life and the moment when his hair started falling out, “He pulled a chunk of hair and showed me and while I told him that it will be okay, I locked myself in my room and cried for hours.”

Rogie’s faith and love for life challenged Micah’s own.

“Here was this teenager, diagnosed to die in a few weeks but was as happy as he can be —just loving life and people and here I am hating life because of what we went through. Yes it was such a sad moment but Rogie restored my faith again. He literally helped me and my husband back up.”

Micah believes that God led her and her husband to Rogie, “He eventually went to be with the Lord and our lives went on. We tried again in February 2016 and this time, I was at peace. We knew God was in control and he was going to bless us with a baby that year.”

Nine months later, she gave birth to her miracle baby, Harper.

Micah’s triumphant story is one she shares greatly because it speaks of God’s goodness, she hopes it inspires those who have lost to never lose hope and to keep believing that God’s best is always ahead and He is always faithful to His promises.

