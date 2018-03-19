A young sugar mommy at one point

Exceedingly colorful is the love life of this voluptuous actress (VA) that she has had more than a good number of affairs with men—both single and already taken.

Name it, the VA—either openly or otherwise—has had romantic liaisons with actors (plural indeed), an athlete, a politician, a broadcast journalist, a newspape man and God-knows-who else. Certainly one for the books.

One of her recent relationships, however, didn’t last long. Smitten by the boyish charm of this not-so-popular actor (NSPA), the VA later realized she wasn’t cut out (much less born) to be a sugar mommy.

Confirms a source: “Tanging dun sa NSPA na yun lang siya nasira. While her men would lavish her with expensive stuff, siya itong gumagastos sa guy. It came to a point where she’d even take the actor’s mom to shopping sprees at high-end malls at her expense. But later on, she had to put her foot down. She broke up with the actor (who she discovered was reportedly two-timing her)!”