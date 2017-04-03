AAK rules Kota Kinabalu Karate International Open

Team Philippines represented by Association of Advancement of Karatedo (AAK) bagged 11 gold, four silver and four bronze medals to claim the overall championship crown in the 9th Kota Kinabalu Karate International Open held in Sabah, Malaysia.

Xavier School-Greenhills standout Adam Bondoc led the squad with three gold medals in the boys’ juniors individual kata (form) 16-17 years old, juniors individual kumite (sparring) for +68 kgs and team kumite 18-over with veteran teammates Oliver Neil Severino Mañalac and Kyle Tabilog.

Colegio San Agustin-Makati’s Krisanta Renzel Asistido also made her presence felt by earning two gold medals in the cadet 14-15 years individual kata and -52kg cadet individual kumite of the tournament that drew more than 400 karatekas from different parts of the region.

Also winning gold medals were Norman Sonny Montalvo in -60kg seniors individual kumite, Ricca Torres in -52kg seniors individual kumite and Oliver Neil Manalac in +75kg senior individual kumite as well as John Daniel Cancela of Homeschool Global with gold in boys’ individual kata and bronze in individual kumite 12-13 years, Neo Angelo Gatlabayan of British School Manila with gold in boys’ individual kumite 10-11 and Johan Emmanuel Cancela of Homeschool Global with gold in boys’ individual kumite and silver in individual kata 9-10.

Sharing the spotlight were Seth Navarro of University of the Immaculate Conception-Davao (silver in boys’ individual kumite 9-10), Kyzzhia Navarro of University of the Immaculate Conception-Davao (silver in girls’ individual kumite 10-11), Raymond Akira Sanvictores of Manila Japanese School (bronze in boys’ individual kumite 8-9), John Kyle Tabilog of Jose Rizal University (bronze in -60kg seniors individual kumite), John Paul Ponce of Precious International School-Davao (bronze in boys’ individual kata 12-13) and Paulo Manuel Gorospe of Xavier School- Greenhills (silver in boys’ individual kata 6-8).

“It was a great performance. We’re happy with the outcome of this competition. Everybody performed well against their foreign counterparts,” said Association of Advancement of Karatedo chief and delegation head Richard Lim.

Besides the Philippines, the other participating countries are Singapore, India, Nepal, Brunei Darussalam and host Malaysia, among others.

EMIL C. NOGUERA