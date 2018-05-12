AAP lines up motor sports demo in FIA conference

The Automobile Association Philippines (AAP) with the support of the Department of Tourism (DOT) will stage a demonstration of motor sports on June 5 and 6 during the FIA Sport Conference 2018.

The FIA, or the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, is the Paris-based governing body for all four-wheel motor sports worldwide, including Formula One, the World Rally Championship, and 24 Hours at Le Mans.

The AAP, with the backing of the DOT, won the international bid in 2017 to host the FIA Sport Conference 2018.

This will be the first time that the FIA Sport Conference will be held in an Asian city, with the first five meets taking place in Goodwood (United Kingdom), Munich, Mexico City, Turin, and Geneva.

AAP Trustee and Motor Sports Department Chairman Mandy Eduque, who co-chairs the National Organizing Committee Private Sector with fellow AAP Trustee Mina Gabor, said drifting, e-karting, auto gymkhana, and cross car demonstrations will be held at the SM Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City for two days.

The e-karting event will be highlighted by the participation of former Formula One driver Felipe Massa, who will benchmark an official time that local karters and selected guest drivers will try to beat. Massa retired from F1 only last year.

The country’s top drivers in the drifting scene will also join the demonstrations.

“Aside from e-karting, a drifting demo will be held pitting the best Filipino drifting talents such as David Feliciano, Luis Gono, and Atoy Llave against international drifters from Japan, Thailand and Malaysia,” AAP said in a statement.

Eduque said the drifting demo was included in the FIA Sport Conference 2018 schedule after the organization officially recognized drifting as a motor sports discipline in 2017. Drifting now has its own set of unified world regulations.

He added the finalists of AAP’s Motor Sport Development Program (MSDP), a nationwide grassroots training course for young drivers aged 16 to 19, will participate in the auto gymkhana demo at the conference. MSDP graduates are familiar with auto gymkhana since they compete in an AAP-organized event for that discipline after classroom lectures and hands-on training.

Gabor, who heads the auto club’s tourism and travel department, said about 400 representatives from 245 FIA member-organizations in 143 countries are expected to attend the conference.

FIA president Jean Todt said in his letter to FIA member-clubs the FIA Sport Conference 2018 in Pasay City will focus on creating a motor sports culture in new markets, attracting an increasingly busy young audience in a fast-changing world, and involving the next generation in the future of motor sports, both as fans and participants.

The conference, he added, will examine subjects that affect the FIA’s national sporting authorities and mobility clubs, motor sport promoters, sponsors and drivers worldwide.

Aside from the motor sport demonstrations, the FIA Sport MotorEx will be held, an industry-themed showcase and platform for the analysis of future trends and opportunities in motor sports.

The FIA Sport MotorEx will feature more than 30 companies and stakeholders from the global motor sports industry who will present their innovative products and new services.

