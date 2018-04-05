ABAC pushes inclusive growth, digital economy

The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) will focus on inclusive growth and prioritize adopting the digital economy this year, the organization said on Wednesday.

In a statement, ABAC said sharing the benefits of growth and embracing the digital economy were key issues for senior Asia-Pacific business leaders during their meeting in Auckland, New Zealand this week.

“Growth is clearly an essential, but not a sufficient condition for secure and prosperous communities,” said David Toua, this year’s ABAC chairman.

“We need to look closely at our economies’ policies to ensure that people can actually take advantage of the opportunities that growth brings. Harnessing inclusive opportunities is a key mantra for this year,” he added.

“We have created a new working group to focus specifically on digital and innovation issues. The digital economy is growing exponentially,” the ABAC chief said.

“We are seeing a surge of disruptive business models. Even in traditional sectors like agriculture and manufacturing, innovative technologies, digital services, fintech and e-commerce are now central,” he added.

The digital economy provides a platform for small business, women and other disadvantaged groups to trade and connect with one another in the region.

“But we cannot realize the full potential of a ‘digital Asia-Pacific’ without putting resources and energy into countering the digital divide that risks leaving the most vulnerable behind,” Toua said.

“In all economies, we also need to nurture a future-ready workforce. That means putting in place the right settings for digital infrastructure, skills and education, and region-wide digital business-friendly regulation,” he added..

Other priorities discussed at the meeting include improving connectivity; structural reform in the services sector; reducing trade and investment barriers; facilitating and creating opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and strengthening financial systems.

“Big strategic considerations we will look at include ‘smarter globalization,’ so that the benefits are more widely shared in terms of jobs and living standards, and our ‘vision’ for the region in the coming decades,” Toua said.