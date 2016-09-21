Abad, Madis seek PPS-PEPP repeat at Pikit

Danna Abad and Tenielle Madis set out for another twinkill in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala regional age group tennis tournament as they banner the field in the Pikit leg at the Pikit Tennis Club in North Cotabato starting today.

Abad swept the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under titles in last week’s stop at Mlang with the top Davaoeña netter upbeat of her chances for a repeat in the Group 4 tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and hosted by the local government unit of Pikit in line with its 67th founding anniversary.

“We thank PPS-PEPP and Philta for recognizing Pikit’s juniors and grassroots tennis program and this event will further boost the development of the sport here, particularly for our youth from as young as six to 16 years old,” said Vice Mayor Muhyryn Sultan-Casi, whose office oversees the province’s junior tennis program.

Madis, on the other hand, hopes to flash the form she dished out in dominating the Gen. Santos City and Mlang legs with the 10-year-old rising star from Mlang installed as the player to beat in the 10-unisex and 12-U categories of the tournament sponsored by the country’s leading pawnshop, remittance and claim center Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

Jilian Manangking, Jonn Nadela, Thea Tobias and Joanne Gornes are expected to dispute the girls’ 14-U crown while Jefferson Alqueza, Lordrens Pacheco, Ronnel Aboy and Arnel Retonio head the boys’ 18-U cast in the four-day event backed by Asiatraders Corp., exclusively distributor of Slazenger, the official ball.

“Pikit’s all-out support to tennis only inspires us to stage more tournaments in the provinces not only to boost the sport but also to keep the youth busy for a worthwhile undertaking,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Eric Comendador, Steve Aton, Retonio and Jarren Buisan are tipped to dispute the 16-U diadem, Davao's John David Velez, along with Eric Comendador, JV Comendador, Aton, Cedric Pamplona and Buisan are likely to slug it out for the 14-U title while JV Comendador, Reyman Saldivar Jr., Pamplona and Aton are the marked players in the 12-U category.

Meanwhile, registration for the next leg in Digos City is ongoing with the event set September 29 to October 3. For details, contact 09154046464.