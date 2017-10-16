Abad, Singson face raps over P7.8B right-of -way scam

FORMER Budget Secretary Florencio “Butch” Abad, former Public Works and Highways head Rogelio Singson and several key officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 12 have been charged with plunder and graft over their alleged involvement in the P7.8 billion illegal transactions on the Road Right of Way (RROW) just compensation claims.

Also charged at the Office of the Ombudsman were DPWH Assistant Secretary Roy L. Manao, Reynaldo S. Tamayo, DPWH Region 12 director, General Santos City Register of Deeds (ROD) Peter Armand Henares, former RODs Benjamin F. Bayan and Edgar Pampanga; and DPWH personnel Nilson Ti, Wilma Mamburam, Lisa L. Bag-ao and Marciano G. Herrera of the DPWH in Koronadal; Aristeo O. Reyes, Patrick B. Gatan, Evelyn Paloso, Rudy Hadji Ong, Mangalamba D. Hadji Ali, and Wilfredo B. Tecson, Nashef A. Panpandayan and Nuraisa U. Abdullah. Laureano B. Suan, DPWH director III in Koronadal, Jaime A. Pacanan, Marissa Teongson Seguirre, William P. Uy, Jose Emilio Valentin, Venerando B. Homez, and Paul Michael Baguio were also included in the charge sheet.

Henares told The Manila Times that Singson, Abad and the other respondents were also accused of violating the Anti-Red Tape Act. The criminal complaint was filed by Danilo Hassan of the Zerotolerance.org Inc., a non-government organization (NGO) based in Manila.

Henares said the RROW just compensation claims were among the land titles his predecessors registered.

“Though I am one of the 24 respondents being charged before the Ombudsman, I am manifesting that the registration of the fake land titles was not done under my stint of office because I assumed office only in July of 2014 and the processing and registration of the land titles were dated 2012 and 2013,” he said.

Documents provided to the Times showed that top DPWH officials used their positions to disburse the funds of the RROW just compensation claims by conspiring with ROD officials and some big financiers.

The financers shouldered the cost of the processing of the RROW application and documentation while conniving ROD officials manipulated the registration without examining the papers submitted.

The complainant alleged that about 300 just compensation claims are pending approval with each claim amounting to P20 million.