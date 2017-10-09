Abandoned sack of rice stirs bomb scare

A 25-KILO sack of rice left unattended inside a bus plying the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals 1 and 2 triggered a bomb scare late Sunday night. Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the abandoned bus caused heavy traffic at the east-bound MIA Road at about 10:30 p.m. Santa Rita Transport bus driver, Victor Capilitan and his bus conductor, reported to operatives of the Airport Police Department who immediately secured the area and eased up the traffic flow until the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group’s special operations unit and Pasay City police cleared the bus. Police bomb disposal units with bomb sniffing dogs found no signs of any explosives in the sack of rice which authorities said its owner failed to unload from the bus.

Advertisements