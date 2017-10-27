Abaniel aims to avenge loss vs Chinese foe

Filipina boxer Gretchen Abaniel is ready to avenge her previous loss to Zong Ju Cai when she faces the Chinese anew for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimum weight title on Saturday in Macau.

The 31-year old Abaniel said she prepared extensively against Zong who defeated her in 2015 via unanimous decision.

The current women’s International Boxing Association and Global Boxing Union minimum weight titlist, Abaniel wants to clinch the IBF crown, which she said would be her most prestigious win so far.

“I know I am stronger than her. I fought her already that’s why I know where she’s good at and where she’s not. I hope our game plan works,” said Abaniel, who is wary of Zong’s left hook, which she plans to counter with a right punch.

She trained for eight weeks and sparred with southpaw boxers to prepare against Zong.

“It would be a matter of applying what I learned during the training. I hope I can knock her out before the final bell sounds,” she said.

A native of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Abaniel currently lives in Sydney, Australia and trains at the Bondi Boxing Club under the tutelage of coach Tony del Vecchio.

She holds a record of 18 wins against eight losses.

Zong holds a professional record of nine wins and one loss, including one knockout.