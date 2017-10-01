Abaniel wins over Thai foe

Former women’s world champion Gretchen Abaniel relied on her speed in scoring a unanimous decision victory over Thai Chamaporn Chairin in a non-title minimum weight bout on Saturday at the Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.

The win of the 31-year-old Abaniel has boosted her preparation for her upcoming world title bout against International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimum weight titleholder Zong Ju Cai of China on October 28 in Macau, China.

Abaniel, the former Women’s International Boxing Association World and Global Boxing Union Female World minimum weight titleholder, convinced the three judges to give her identical 60-54 scores to improve her win-loss record to 18-8 with six knockouts.

“She is very tough that’s why I couldn’t knock her out, but I’m faster than her. She is a former Muay Thai athlete. At the same time, she’s a left-handed fighter so I made some adjustments,” the Puerto Princesa Palawan native told The Manila Times in a chat message.

“It gives me a lot of confidence heading to my world title fight against Zong,” she added.

Abaniel dominated most of the rounds by connecting solid jabs to her Thai foe, who fell to 5-2 win-loss record with a knockout.

JOSEF T. RAMOS