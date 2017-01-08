ABAP to divide boxers for SEA Games, world meet

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) Executive Director Ed Picson said they are planning to divide the national team for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and World Championship in Hamburg, Germany.

Picson said they will hold a planning session in Baguio City on Saturday with coaches, officials and sports scientists including one resource person from the Philippine Sports Commission. They will map out a solid plan for this year.

“We will be discussing our plan for this year in Baguio together with sports scientists in order to become successful in our campaign,” Picson told The Manila Times during a phone interview on Sunday. “There will always be a process in terms of selecting the fighters.”

“Everybody will be evaluated. It doesn’t mean that if they won in the last overseas tournament, they are already considered in the line-up,” he added. “We will also divide the Philippine team for the SEA Games and World Championship because the schedule dates of both tournaments are close.”

The SEA Games in Malaysia will be held on August 19 to August 31 while the World Championship will be held on August 25 to September 3 in Germany. “It will be three days or four days apart,” Picson explained.

He added that even last year’s Olympians light flyweight Rogen Ladon and lightweight Charly Suarez will go up in Baguio this coming week to resume their training together with welterweight Eumir Felix Marcial, Josie Gabuco, Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno, among others.

“We will be holding a box off. We are not going to send any boxers who do not have the potential to win,” he said. “Of course boxers who are deserving to represent the country will be considered [to be sent in those tournaments].”

Picson did not mention yet their plan early this year since they haven’t started yet their planning session. Only the SEA Games and the World Championships are the main event this coming year for ABAP.

JOSEF RAMOS