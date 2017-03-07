ABAP looking for fresh talents

Four days after the reelection of its top officials, the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) is now looking for the best available talents in the country to beef up the national pool this year.

ABAP Executive Director Ed Picson said there are coaches who are now moving to the southern part of the country up to Visayas and Luzon to find potential boxers that could be brought to the Baguio national training center this year.

‘We have coaches who travel all over different parts of the country and we’re hoping to recruit at least 11 new boxers,” Picson told The Manila Times on Tuesday. “So far, we have 37 boxers in the pool but we need 11 because our quota is 48 for the national pool.”

“Coach Ronald Chaves and I will go to Cagayan de Oro next week and General Santos to see if there are available boxers we can recruit. For the Visayas, we are also planning to visit Cebu or Bacolod within the year.”

Besides the ongoing travel of their coaches to discover fresh talents, ABAP is also coordinating with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Department of Education for their various tournaments like Philippine National Games and the Palarong Pambansa.

“We are coordinating with the PSC because we can also recruit boxers from their different tournaments like the PNG and Batang Pinoy.”

Meanwhile, ABAP reelected Ricky Vargas as president together with Manny V. Pangilinan as chairman, and Patrick Gregorio as vice president during the association’s election last Saturday in Pasay City. Picson was appointed anew as secretary-general/executive director.