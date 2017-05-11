Abarquez, Gazo banner PPS Bohol cast

Cebuana’s Elsie Abarquez and JJ Gazo of Iloilo set out for a pair of victories in their respective sides as they banner the strong field in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Bohol leg regional age-group tennis tournament beginning today at the Sto. Niño Tennis Club.

Abarquez, a silver medalist in doubles in the recent Palarong Pambansa, hopes to sustain her top form in the Group 2 tournament, bracing for a showdown with top La Carlota bets Tracy Llamas and Kiana de Asis for top honors in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under classes of the five-day tournament hosted by Ubay, Bohol Mayor Costan Reyes.

Gazo, on the other hand, gains the top seeding in the boys’ 18-U side which also drew Rewel Justiniani, Troy Llamas and Paul Coderos. The top Ilonggo netter also sees action in the 16-U section headlined by Venz Alforque of Naga, Cebu, Troy Llamas, Justiniani, Coderos and Randy Labor.

Over 150 entries are participating in the event serving as part of the PPS-PEPP summer tour sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger with Ceasar Salimbangon, John Coderos, Mykk Lungay and Andrei Estember leading the boys’ 14-U cast and Mitch Largo and Rasheed Lucman headlining the 12-U division.

“We take pride in hosting the PPS-PEPP summer tour again, keeping our youth busy this summer and giving them the opportunity to enhance their respective games,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Fierce action is also seen in the 10-unisex category with Louchela Estember and Lucman looming as the players to beat while La Carlota’s Alexa Milliam, Lyra Repollo, Jufe-Ann Cocoy and Terrilou Gazo fancied in the girls’ 14-U section of the tournament backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg.

Meanwhile, age-group action shifts to Manila next week for the PPS-PEPP Olivarez leg on May 16-20 at the Olivarez Sports Center in Parañaque while Manila Southwoods will host the next stop on May 21-25.

The MCTA (Macs Crankit Tennis Academy of Australia aimed Community Coaches Conference), on the other hand, will be next held in Legazpi City on May 31-June 3. For details, call at 09154046464.