Abarquez, Lago score ‘twin kill’ in PPS Bohol

Elsie Abarquez and Sal Andrei Lago pulled off a pair of victories each to dominate their respective sides in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Bohol leg regional age-group tennis tournament at the Sto. Niño Tennis Club on Wednesday.

But while the top seeded Abarquez lived up to her billing and cruised to victories in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions, the fourth-ranked Lago upended No. 3 Andrei Estember, 6-1, 6-2, to pocket the boys’ 12-U crown.

The Sogod, Leyte rising star then worked his way up as an unranked bet in the 14-U side, stunning No. 3 Mykk Lungay, 6-0, 6-4, in the quarterfinal round, repulsing Jericho Otico, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6, in the semis before whipping Mike Dee, 6-0, 6-1, to clinch the crown.

Abarquez, from Carcar, Cebu, rapped Alexa Milliam, 6-1, 6-2, to bag the 16-U title then dominated Kiana de Asis, 6-2, 6-2, in the 18-U finals to likewise share the MVP honors with Lago in the Group 2 tournament hosted by Ubay, Bohol Mayor Costan Reyes and sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Milliam also came away with two victories as the La Carlota, Negros ace toppled Jufe-Ann Cocoy, 6-1, 6-0, in the 12-U finals then beat Mia Gemida, 6-0, 6-2, to capture the 14-U diadem in the event presented by Slazenger which also served as part of the PPS-PEPP summer tour backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified tennis group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg.

Other winners in the singles events were Malaybalay, Bukidnon’s Al Rasheed Lucman (10-unisex), Venz Alforque of Naga, Cebu (boys’ 18-U) and Jagna, Bohol’s Randy Labor (boys’ 16-U), while Abarquez and Ashley Jumamoy (girls’ 18-U), Troy Llamas and Tudtud (boys’ 18-U), Gazo and Milliam (girls’ 14-U) and Lungay and Jericho Otico (boys’ 14-U) led the doubles winners.

Meanwhile, age-group action shifts to Manila Southwoods on May 21 to 25 while the MCTA (Macs Crankit Tennis Academy of Australia) Community Coaches Conference will be held in Legazpi City on May 31 to June 3. For details call 09154046464.