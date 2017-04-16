Abarquez wins 2 titles in HEAD Jr. tennis Cebu leg

Top seed Elizabeth Abarquez ruled the fourth leg of the 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit after capturing two titles recently at the Citigreens tennis courts in Cebu City.

Abarquez posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Shyne Villareal in the girls’ 18-and-under finale to bag the trophy. She bested Lyrah Mar Repollo, 6-0, 6-2, to grab the girls’ 16-and-under title for her second crown.

No. 2 seed Andre Kenny Sing defeated Nicolas Allain Olat, 7-5, 7-5, for the 12-and-under boys’ singles title.

No. 7 Gabriel Andre Trazo won over No. 4 Andre Kenny Sing, 6-1, 6-4, to bag the 14-and-under boys’ singles crown, while top seed Venz Alforque swept second Caesar Fernando Po, 6-1, 6-0, to clinch the 16-and-under boys’ crown.

Douglas Maravillas blanked Aaron Kevin Tabura, 4-0, 4-0, for the 10-and-under unisex title.